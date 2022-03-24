Traditional Hawaiian Blessing Marks Start of Fairmont Kea Lani’s Hoʻomaka Hou (A New Beginning) Transformation Project. PC: Fairmont Kea Lani.

Fairmont Kea Lani hosted a blessing event at the resort’s ʻŌhiʻa Grove earlier this month to recognize the beginning of the Hoʻomaka Hou (A New Beginning) transformation project.

The Hoʻomaka Hou project represents a 12-month, multimillion-dollar transformation of the resort’s collection of suites and villas along with a redesigned lobby, new food and beverage venue and creation of an immersive cultural center.

“The scope of the Hoʻomaka Hou project goes beyond the physical features of the reinvestment into the Wailea property,” according to a resort announcement. “It marks a cultural renaissance for the resort, led by a hui of practitioners, Fairmont Kea Lani’s cultural heritage will come to life in new ways for guests and colleagues.”

The project begins with the reimagination of the 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two-story villas to create luxurious spaces that evoke stories of pre-contact Maui and the ahupuaʻa (land division) of Palauea as well as the waterways of the ʻAlalākeiki and Kealaikahiki channels. These channels are the prime waterways connecting South Maui with the nearby island of Kahoʻolawe.

A makeover to the grand entrance and lobby will commence in August 2022. The design notes include dramatic water features symbolizing the moʻolelo (story) of Wai a Kāne, along with enhanced guest-experience touchpoints and immersive gardens.

Positioned as a conduit for sharing the vibrancy of Hawaiian culture, an interactive Cultural Center will be located in the southwest area of the lobby. A new food and beverage venue will transition from the lobby into a space of its own with views of the resort grounds.

The blessing event opened with traditional Hawaiian protocol focused on blessing the foundation of the building with an eye toward the future. The blessing was led by resort cultural advisor, Kumu Kapono Kamaunu, with a procession across the entire 22-acre property from the four furthest corners of the resort to each guest-floor corridor of the 450 unit resort.