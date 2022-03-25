Maui Now photo (3.25.22)

Motorists traveling to or from South Maui in the evening and overnight hours can expect significant delays on the Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) this weekend as crews begin intersection improvements in preparation for the installation of a roundabout.

The Piʻilani Highway full closure takes effect between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., nightly from Friday evening, March 25, through Sunday morning, March 27, 2022. The four lane closure extends in both directions between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Kaonoulu Street and East Līpoa Street.

In preparation for Phase I, temporary striping and barrier installations are taking place on the Piʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Street. Motorists are being detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route.

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is developing the proposed intersection improvements to provide access to the new high school and slow higher speed traffic along Piʻilani Highway.

Construction of the two-lane, 4-legged roundabout will proceed in three phases with estimated completion in January 2023. The roundabout will be fully operational after completion of the second phase in November.

The following changes to Piʻilani Highway will remain in place throughout Phase 1 construction:

Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue will be three lanes. The center lane will be coned for contraflow to allow for two southbound (Kīhei-bound) lanes between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the contraflow lane will be open in the northbound (Kahului-bound) direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street at its intersection with Piʻilani Highway will be right-turn in, right-turn out.

Phase 1 work is estimated to be completed by August 2022.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of the closure. Emergency vehicles and First Responders will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.