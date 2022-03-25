In May, Hawai’i-based PARKLINQ is launching at the Maui Ocean Center a three-tier parking system in which tourists pay more than residents. Photo Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

Hawaiʻi-based company PARKLINQ has developed a high-tech, three-tiered parking rate system, which the company says is the first of its kind in the world.

In May, the company will launch its first smart parking on the Valley Isle at the Maui Ocean Center and Pacific Whale Foundation.

The three-tiered system instantly verified out-of-state visitors, Hawai‘i residents and those who live in the neighborhood. Then the system charges corresponding rates.

For example, an out-of-state visitor parking rate may be $3 per hour. For Hawai‘i residents it would be $1 per hour, and if a driver’s address on their state identification card is within a mile, the parking is free.

PARKLINQ was launched 18 months ago and now is the state’s largest provider of digital parking, with more than 70,000 customers and partners in Hawai‘i. The parking is paid for through your phone.



“Our goal is to scale this system statewide to make ‘smart parking’ available in our islands,” said Tyler Saenz, PARKLINQ’s founder and CEO. “The distributed functions of a multi-tiered system and solar-powered video monitoring are ideal for a complicated, islandwide solution and eliminates the need for an intense, centralized database and thousands of pay stations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The parking system also supports economic recovery efforts for landowners by converting their traditionally free parking into a way to generate a substantial revenue stream, along with the full support of Hawai’i residents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Paid parking statewide currently generates $180 million annually; and we estimate there is an additional $30 million a year in unrealized parking revenue,” Saenz said.

PARKLINQ is designed with surveillance features to ensure there is no abuse of the parking system. In late 2021, PARLINQ developed PARKLINQ Five-0®, a statewide enforcement portal that is the equivalent to having someone onsite at each parking location 24/7.

This system relies upon solar-powered video monitoring and a network of local parking liaisons. These liaisons are able to tap into the camera system to analyze lot occupancy and set pricing accordingly. Illegally parked vehicles are tagged and recorded with high-resolution photos to mitigate disputes and maximize compliance.