Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2022

March 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:08 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:19 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:39 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through the second half of the weekend as a south swell moves out. Another southerly pulse early next week should be enough to keep the surf from going flat. Surf along north facing shores will trend up tonight into Sunday as a short-period, north swell arrives. This will linger into the start of the week as it shifts out of the north- northeast direction. An upward trend is expected by late Monday as a long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf will near the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday as it peaks. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough today, then ease Sunday as the trades diminish. An upward trend will be possible by Monday as the northerly swell shifts out of the northeast. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Council mulls whether massive Nāpili home warrants probe; pending suit filed against Maui County  2Blessing of 22 acre Fairmont Kea Lani marks start of multi-million dollar one-year transformation  3PARKLINQ introducing ‘smart parking’ at Maui Ocean Center  4Man dies after small boat capsizes off Maliko Bay, Maui  5Divers remove more than 66 pounds of debris from Oneloa Bay in Kapalua  6Mama’s Fish House owner, Maui County reach agreement over shoreline violation