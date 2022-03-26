Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:08 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:19 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:39 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through the second half of the weekend as a south swell moves out. Another southerly pulse early next week should be enough to keep the surf from going flat. Surf along north facing shores will trend up tonight into Sunday as a short-period, north swell arrives. This will linger into the start of the week as it shifts out of the north- northeast direction. An upward trend is expected by late Monday as a long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf will near the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday as it peaks. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough today, then ease Sunday as the trades diminish. An upward trend will be possible by Monday as the northerly swell shifts out of the northeast.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.