Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:23 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through the second half of the weekend as a south swell moves out. Another southerly pulse early next week should be enough to keep the surf from going flat. Surf along north facing shores will trend up tonight into Sunday as a short-period, north swell arrives. This will linger into the start of the week as it shifts out of the north- northeast direction. An upward trend is expected by late Monday as a long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf will near the advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday as it peaks. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough today, then ease Sunday as the trades diminish. An upward trend will be possible by Monday as the northerly swell shifts out of the northeast.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com