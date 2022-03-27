Kalani Peʻa. PC: courtesy

Maui’s Kalani Peʻa will perform during the 64th GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Peʻa is a two-time GRAMMY award winner, and earned a 2022 GRAMMY nomination for his junior album, “Kau Ka Peʻa,” which is being considered in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.

He is the only artist from Hawaiʻi among the five nominees, and is a back-to-back nomination for Peʻa in this category.

Louisiana is represented in the other four nominees with Cajun and Zydeco music. Others include: “Live In New Orleans!” by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul; “Bloodstains & Teardrops” by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux; “My People” by Cha Wa; and “Corey Ledet Zydeco” by Corey Ledet Zydeco.

GRAMMY® winner and current nominee LeVar Burton is hosting this year’s Premiere event.

Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a special multi-nominee performance, including Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Peʻa, John Popper, and The Isaacs. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart, according to an event announcement.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from Las Vegas on Sun, April 3, 2022, at (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT)(9:30 a.m. HST) on YouTube at Recording Academy / GRAMMYs and on live.grammy.com.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+and Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/5–8:30 p.m. PT (2-5:30 p.m. HST). Check local listings for Hawaiʻi air times.