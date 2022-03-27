Maui News

Kalani Peʻa to perform at GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony

By Wendy Osher
 March 27, 2022, 6:30 AM HST
* Updated March 26, 11:47 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kalani Peʻa. PC: courtesy

Maui’s Kalani Peʻa will perform during the 64th GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Peʻa is a two-time GRAMMY award winner, and earned a 2022 GRAMMY nomination for his junior album, “Kau Ka Peʻa,” which is being considered in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. 

He is the only artist from Hawaiʻi among the five nominees, and is a back-to-back nomination for Peʻa in this category.

Louisiana is represented in the other four nominees with Cajun and Zydeco music. Others include: “Live In New Orleans!” by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul; “Bloodstains & Teardrops” by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux; “My People” by Cha Wa; and “Corey Ledet Zydeco” by Corey Ledet Zydeco.

GRAMMY® winner and current nominee LeVar Burton is hosting this year’s Premiere event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a special multi-nominee performance, including Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Peʻa, John Popper, and The Isaacs. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart, according to an event announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from Las Vegas on Sun, April 3, 2022, at (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT)(9:30 a.m. HST) on YouTube at Recording Academy / GRAMMYs and on live.grammy.com.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+and Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/5–8:30 p.m. PT (2-5:30 p.m. HST). Check local listings for Hawaiʻi air times.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui residents mixed on whether they’ll keep masks up after mandates drop today 2Nighttime traffic gridlock on Piʻilani Highway as roundabout preparation begins 3Founder of BluBlocker Sunglasses, part-time Maui resident, Joseph Sugarman dies 4PARKLINQ introducing ‘smart parking’ at Maui Ocean Center 5Man dies after small boat capsizes off Maliko Bay, Maui 6Council mulls whether massive Nāpili home warrants probe; pending suit filed against Maui County