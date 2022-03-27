Maui Obituaries for the week ending March 27, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Aug. 29, 1928 – March 4, 2022

Violet Mauloa Pio Kowalski

On March 4th surrounded by loving members of the Kowalski Ohana, our Mom, Grandma, Tutu Lady, Aunty Vi passed peacefully at her home in Pukalani.

She is predeceased by the love of her life husband Alexander T Kowalski Sr, daughter Bernadette M Kowalski, son Alexander T Kowalski Jr, and Grandsons Heath “Beau” M K Kowalski and Francis “Frankie” E Horton III.

Born August 1928 in Honolulu, HI to the late Joseph Kaleohano Pio and Minnie Aloiau, she was the youngest of 19 children. Violet worked for Hale Makua Wailuku as a Senior Nurses Aide enjoying her job for 20 years, before retiring in 1991.

She is survived by Joseph (Vida) Kowalski, Lurline Carvalho, Rene Brede, Marcy (late Julio) Torres, Stephanie (William Butts) Kowalski, Toni (late Michael Dacquel) Kowalski-Dacquel, Anela (Roger Thompson) Kowalski, and Joshua Kowalski. Violet’s greatest joy was caring for children, sharing countless hours of nurturing love and compassion. Oftentimes selflessly opening her home to any family in need of childcare without hesitation.

Violet’s legacy spans five generations leaving behind eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren with one more on the way and eight great great-grandchildren. Violet will be deeply missed and never far from our hearts. Visitation will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Service will continue Tuesday, March 29, 2022 over ashes at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Makawao followed by 1 p.m. Internment at Maui Veterans Cemetery, Makawao.

Oct. 1, 1945 – Feb. 28, 2022

Wilma Ku’ualoha Kuamoo

Wilma Ku’ualoha Kuamoo, 76, of Pāhoa, passed away at the Hilo Medical Center on Feb. 28, 2022. She was known as one of the most loving, generous, funny, Hawaiian souls you ever met.

When we think of Wilma, we remember her love for ʻOhana, friends, cooking, music, crafts, Holidays, and last but not least a good time. She was a hard worker all her life, and did what she needed to do to provide for her ʻohana. After working at various businesses on Oʻahu and the Big Island, She retired from Kenʻs House of Pancakes after 29 years of being that funny Aunty there, where she worked as a waitress while making sure to bring a smile to all of her customers. She will be sorely missed!!!

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Holiday Broomell of Pahoa; sons, Bruce KS (Janell) Kuamoo, Brian W. Schneider, Bradley A. (Jessica) Kuamoo; daughter, Brenda (William Vernes) Kuamoo; stepsons Gabriel F. (Makikio) Broomell, Andrew E. Broomell; sisters, Mae U. Kuamoo Ness, Ruth M. Kuamoo Bradford, Louise M. Kuamoo McKee, Maria Kuamoo Smith; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in addition to 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Waiolena Beach Park, Keaukaha, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Feb. 13, 1947 – March 13, 2022

John Golis

John Golis, 75, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on March 13, 2022 at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 13, 1947 in Haʻikū, Maui. Visitation over ashes will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary. Covid-19 mandates maybe dropped, mask and social distancing is optional.

John was a retired Courtesy Van Driver. He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Masa) Kaya; sons, John Golis and Kamuela Golis; five grandchildren, Chiemi (Raven) Kaya, Kainalu Golis, Masako Kaya, Kailea Golis, Kahikila Golis; one great-grandchild, Mikioi Place; seven siblings, Chrisanta Cabrera, Delphina Fuller, Carolyn Yanagi, Fernando Golis, Ceferino Golis Jr., Tony Golis, Julie Arensberg, numerous nieces and nephews.

May 11, 1944 – March 20, 2022

Ernesto Toledo Soriano

Ernesto Soriano was born May 11,1944 in Bugallon, Pangasinan, Philippines to parents, Cirilo and Marcela Soriano. Ernesto passed away peacefully at 3:15 a.m. on March 20, 2022 at the age of 77. Ernesto was surrounded with family at the time of his passing.

Ernesto is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jovita Soriano. Ernesto is also survived by his four children: Imelda Quiniones, Maresceil Hopman, Nemilyn O’Keane, and Nelson Soriano. His nine grandchildren: JR, Eric, Karlo, Lorraine, Cirilo, Jake, Rudy, Frank, and MacMac. And his five great-grandchildren: Sophia(Sasa), Mia, Naomi, Cecilia, and his best friend-Dominic.

Ernesto was Roman Catholic and attended church as often as he could. He worked very hard during his life as a Dental Assistant, Electrician, and Maintenance Supervisor to provide for and support his family. As a matter of fact, Ernesto did home schooling to become a Master Electrician. He worked in the Philippines, the Middle East, South Carolina, Oregon, and Hawaiʻi.

He was a very protective father and only wanted the best for his children. Ernesto’s passion was gardening. If anything needed fixing or engineered, Ernesto was the person everyone would ask because he could figure it out for them and get it done.

Ernesto was a great husband, father, mentor, and friend. Ernesto is missed now and remembered always.

Services and viewing will be held April 4, 2022, from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ballard Family.

April 6, 1941 – March 9, 2022

George Okamoto

George Okamoto, 80, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 9, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Born and raised in Happy Valley, Wailuku on April 6, 1941, George was the youngest of four children to Shigemi and Shizuko Okamoto. An all-star high school football athlete, Vietnam veteran with two tours in Korea, and honorably retired from service as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. George was a servant leader who cared most about the community and his family.

George was an active member of the Maui Kiwanis Club and played a pivotal role in connecting the community with business leaders and philanthropists who in turn supported the economy with numerous fundraising events and provided scholarship opportunities for aspiring leaders.

George also carried on his family legacy by being an active member of the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission Buddhist Temple. He served numerous times as as the church president over the span of several decades while also being appointed on the Board of Directors for both Maui and the main temple on Oahu. George deeply cared about Wailuku Hongwanji and made it his life mission to ensure the church was well postured for the next generation of spiritual leaders.

In the end, George’s proudest achievement was his love of family. The original OG of dad jokes, his kids’ biggest fan during life achievements, and a loving and cherished partner to his wife of over fifty years. His long marriage to a foreign bride was the ultimate cinematic motion picture filled with drama, action, and comedy, sprinkled with a ton of irony to make it the longest love story ever made.

Predeceased by his siblings Chieko, Stanley, and Mary Tanouye. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, June, his sons Gregg (Kat), Jon, Burt (Lezley), ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. George loved his sons and truly adored his grandkids with great admiration.

Funeral Services start at 4:30 p.m. Public viewing 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary. Family will hold Services over Urn on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3 p.m. located at the Wailuku Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Sept. 28, 1926 – March 6, 2022

Teresita “Teresing” Azcueta Ilustrisimo

Teresita was born to parents Cecilia Dayoan and Juan Azcueta on Sept. 28, 1926 in Zapat, Sinait Ilocos Sur Philippines. She is survived by her two sons Alvin Ilustrisimo and Arnold llustrisimo. Six grandchildren: Tiara, Telvin, Tisha, Arianna, Treyvin, and Adrian. Three great-grandchildren: Aubree, Riven, and Ezra Jennings. Sister: Leonor Azcueta & Brother: Bernardino Azcueta. She was predeceased by her husband Domingo llustrisimo & her seven siblings.

She came to Hawaiʻi in 1966 to join her late husband Domingo, worked at Royal Lahaina as a dishwasher for at least 10 years. After retirement, she worked at Burger King in Kahului. She was a very generous woman and enjoyed selling her vegetables from her home in her later years.

She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was a strong-minded woman who lived a long legacy and these memories will stay in our hearts forever.

Public viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at Norman’s Mortuary: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 6 at Christ the King Church: 9 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. burial at Maui Memorial Park.

Sept. 9, 1946 – March 19, 2022

Rodney James Eckart Sr.

Rodney James Eckart Sr., 75

Our loving father passed away on March 19, 2022. He was born in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 9, 1946.

Rodney was a simple man, he enjoyed life very much. He was definitely a hard worker as well. He is survived by his two children Leilani Davila & Rodney Eckart Jr. He will truly be missed by many!

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, April 8, 2022. Family visitation will be at 8 a.m., Public viewing will be 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. After final viewing, a convoy of family & friends will follow hearse to ʻIao Valley State Park for his last ride! Cremation to follow.

April 23, 1938 – March 20, 2022

Mildred Joyce Molina

Mildred Joyce Molina, 83, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 20, 2022, under the care of Hospice Maui, with family at her side. She was born on April 23, 1938, in Puʻunēnē.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Church; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

Mildred was a retired receptionist at Dr. Anzai’s office. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Margaret Cambra; and sister, Lucille Pacheco. She is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen Molina; her three children, Stephen (Marilou) Molina Jr., Eric (Kasey) Molina, Dorcas (Kevin) Shinjo; brother, Louis (Irene) Cambra; five grandchildren, Dorvin (Zoe) Shinjo, Kristin (Joy Mark) Agbayani, Dakin Shinjo, Arbonne (Marissa) Molina, Branden Molina; and six great-grandchildren.

July 3, 1947 – Feb. 16, 2022

Vivian Leimomi (Hanohano) Kamibayashi

Vivian Leimomi (Hanohano) Kamibayashi, 74, of Wailuku, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 3, 1947, on Oʻahu and raised in Kāpaʻa, Kauaʻi.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jacob J. Kamibayashi; son L. Kanane Kamibayashi; daughters, Leila-Joy (Juan) Garza and L. Makana Kamibayashi.

Vivian is also survived by her sister Maude (John) Cumming; brothers Daniel Hanohano, Nathan (Deby) Hanohano & Kenneth Hanohano; grandchildren Brehdan Kamibayashi, Vance (Kayla) Hanohano, Jacob “Pono” Kamibayashi, Jonathan Garza, Jason Garza, Ku’ulani Kamau, Lohealani Mayumi Kamau and Ka’eo Kamau; great-grandchildren Cameron Kamibayashi & Kaleb Hanohano, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Joyce Hanohano and hanai-sister Ellie (Pulou) Kirifi.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at King’s Cathedral Maui on Saturday April 2, 2022. Public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m.

Sept. 29, 1941 – March 9, 2022

Rodney Kaipo Inciong

Rodney Kaipo Inciong of Kula, Maui passed peacefully on March 9, 2022 while at home under hospice care, with his family by his side. A quote by Wm. Wordsworth says “The best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless, unencumbered acts of kindness and of love.” Rodney shared his aloha to many near and far with either a smile, joke, and helping hand.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria; sons Rodney K. Inciong Jr., Texas; and Barry (Denice) Inciong of California; brothers Joe (Nancy) Big Island and Morris (Frieda) of Maui; Rodney is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Lorraine Vincent.

Born in Lahaina, Maui September 29, 1941 to Joseph Inciong and Ayako Dorothy Kitashima, his family moved to Pauwela when he was three. He attended Haiku School and Maui HS at Hamakuapoko where he graduated with the Class of 1959. His classmates continued to be lifelong friends.



After graduating he joined the Navy, trained in Memphis TN as an aviation electronic technician and while there, he played the trumpet in the Navy Volunteer Band. He served on the anti-submarine aircraft carrier USS Yorktown “The Fighting Lady” in the Western Pacific. When discharged from the Navy, he stayed in the Los Angeles area working and taking college courses at night. He met his wife, Gloria, on the tennis courts in Pasadena. They later married, started a family, and moved to Baldwin Park CA. Using the GI Bill, Rodney attended Cal Poly Pomona and graduated in 1971 with an electrical engineering degree. After graduation, the family moved to Maui settling in Wailuku Sugar Mill Camp. He began working at Fuku Construction, followed by Maui Electric and Maui County Dept of Water Supply.

In 1975 he received his Professional Engineering license for Hawaii and in 1979 he started his own business “Inciong Electrical Consultants”. In early 1980s he was one of the first engineers on Maui to begin using the computer-aided design program and this enabled him to take on many more projects. He enjoyed working with his clients both on and off the island. He was a past member of the Maui Chapter of Hawaii State Professional Engineers and helped with their projects of Math Counts and Career Shadowing. He retired in 2012 and closed his business.

Through the years, he volunteered with different groups including Cub Scouts, MYSO soccer, Band Booster clubs for Kula School and Maui HS. He was a past member and director of Maui Jaycees, Haiku Living Legacy Project and “Friends of Old Maui High School” organization. When he was asked to be co-chair of the 2007 Old MHS Reunion at the H’Poko campus, he felt it was a way he could give back to the school. When interviewed as co-chair regarding people who had attended Old MHS, Rodney stated “We came from humble backgrounds where people didn’t know anything else but living together, living off the land and working together.”

Rodney served as adult church choir director and greeter for Pukalani Baptist Church.

He was a member of Pukana O’ Kanialama and attended many of the ohana reunions. He played tennis for many years but later put away his racket and picked up a mallet to start playing gateball at Kula Community center. He enjoyed growing vegetables, flowers and processing his coffee beans from his “One Tree Plantation” and sharing them with others. When his illness prevented him from doing yard work, he would still go in the front yard and cut protea to give to anyone who came to the house. Traveling was one of the things that Rodney enjoyed the most in his retirement years and his favorite mode of travel was cruise ships. He and Gloria were able to travel to many different countries. A highlight for them was touring Israel where they renewed their marriage vows at the same church in Cana where Jesus attended a wedding and performed his first miracle.

Services will be held at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao on April 8 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers or koden, you may wish to make a donation to “Feed My Sheep”-Maui or Hospice Maui.

April 17, 1970 – Feb. 28, 2022

Please contact the funeral home at 808-244-4065 if you are the legal next of kin or have any information on the next of kin. Thank you kindly.

June 11, 1934 – Feb. 23, 2022

Paiea Castle “Buster” Wilhelm

“Buster” Paiea Castle Wilhelm 87, of Kahului, Maui was called home to our Heavenly Father, Feb. 23, 2022 – under Island Hospice care.

He was born on June 11, 1934 and was a Veteran for the United States Army and a retired Construction worker. BUSTA, as everyone calls him, is survived by the love of life of 55 years June, (Fatuesi Wilhelm), along with his children, LaReene Sweeny (Mike) – California, Terry Kurkowski – Arkansas, Cassie Ale -Maui, Mindy Kawaauhau – Molokaʻi, Patty Hill (Greg) – Oklahoma, Paea “Chip” Jr. – Maui, Lyna Ioane(Pat) – Las Vegas, Nellie Fatuesi – Washington, Kamuela Wilhelm – Maui, Lance Fatuesi (Selu) – Utah, Kuuipo Wilhelm – Maui and predeceased by son, RayNoa Wilhelm.

He is also survived by brothers Keawe Wilhelm (Laverne) and Sonny Chang(Linda) – both of Oʻahu, his hanai children, Aj & Kamalu Roloos, Gerrine Sam Fong, Peter Mickelsen(Erin) his, 37 Grandchildren and 32 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Maui Lani Chapel, 1300 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului. 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Family, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friends, with Church Service to Follow.

If you are unable to join in person, Please feel free to join us for services by zoom at, https://zoom.us/j/94182170061

Family requests casual attire.As a friendly reminder there will absolutely NO Smoking and NO Alcohol consumption on church premises. Mahalo

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: June Wilhelm 310 Hina Ave. Kahului, HI 96732

Feb. 15, 1954 – Feb. 15, 2022

Gary Ho’oheno Kawa’akoa

Gary Ho’oheno Kawa’akoa, 68, of Maui, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022 on Oʻahu. He was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in Oʻahu. He served in the Army as sharpshooter and communication specialist. Later employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for HC & S. He was a family man, fisherman, and a man of God.

Gary is survived by his Beloved Wife Hilda Leialoha Kawa’akoa; Children Glenn Shigiharu Kaihewalu (Ashley), Genghis Keaulana Kaihewalu (Jenny), Leslee Ann Ku’ualoha Kawa’akoa (Stuart), Lisa Ann Pumehana Kawa’akoa (Imua), Lori Ann Analani Kawa’akoa; Grandchildren Kahili, Aulia, Adia, Kapono, Pohai, Jacob, Elijah, Malia, Moani, Jaeden, Genghis Jr, Liko, Kayani, Marley, Raejia-Li, Hailey, Selah Rain, Nikiana Rose, Lovely and 11 great-grandchildren.

May 31, 1930 – March 2, 2022

William “Bill” K. Choy Jr.

William “Bill” K Choy. Jr. passed away on March 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 31, 1930 to William and Martha Bissen Kin Choy, Sr.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Shirley Perry K Choy; children, Valory Lehua Yap (Keith), Wendy Kaulia (Daniel), Yolanda Kaulia, William Kin Choy, III (Lei), Mary Grace Ramos (Tony), Blossom Roque (Anthony), and Sheila Zarle (Michael), 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Kuulei Williams of California and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732 on March 23, 2022. Public viewing will begin at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; prayer service at 10:30 a.m. and burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery located on Baldwin Avenue, Makawao, Hawaiʻi 96768.

Consuelo “Connie” Villanueva

Jan. 17, 1932 – Feb. 27, 2022

Consuelo “Connie” Villanueva, 90, was born in Kapoho, Hawaiʻi on Jan. 17, 1932 to Agapito and Eugenia Villanueva. She lived most of her life in Wailuku, Maui on Ainaola Street and then moved to Honolulu where she passed away peacefully at Queens Medical Center on Feb. 27, 2022. She retired from the housekeeping department at the Renaissance Wailea Beach Resort.

Consuelo is survived by her Sister: Maria “Rosita” Villanueva; Brother: Florendo “Paul” Villanueva; Many Nieces and Nephews; Also predeceased were her brothers Hayme, Abelardo “Abe”, and Miguel “Mike” Villanueva.

Connie was like a second mother to all of her nephews and nieces and loved by so many. Her memories will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral service for Consuelo will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Valley of the Temples Mortuary on Oʻahu. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow 1:30 p.m. at Mililani Memorial Park.