Grand Wailea’s first “Wine and Dine” event on March 29 will feature Cakebread Cellars’ winemaker Stephane Jacobs. Photos Courtesy: Grand Wailea

The Grand Wailea is launching a “Wine and Dine” charitable series, with notable winemakers and vineyards to host paired dinner events and supporting programming. Portions of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

Each event will focus on a new category within the wine industry, including organic wine, product innovation, sustainability and more.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the first “Wine and Dine” event on March 29 will spotlight women in wine with a dinner hosted by Cakebread Cellars’ winemaker Stephanie Jacobs.

The family-owned winery known for its chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons has been a classic and innovative Napa Valley producer. Jacobs was appointed winemaker in 2017, becoming only the fourth winemaker in Cakebread Cellars’ four-decade history.

Turning her passion into profession, Jacobs leads all winemaking operations for Cakebread Cellars, creating consistent, balanced, age-worthy wines, which Grand Wailea guests will enjoy throughout the special evening.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The March 29 hosted dinner event will be held at Grand Wailea’s restaurant Humuhumunukunukuapua’a. It will include a specially curated menu by the restaurant’s new head chef Ryan Fox. The evening’s menu highlights will include king crab, seared tuna, ribeye and more to be paired with Cakebread Cellars selection of wine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The dinner is $225 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local Maui charity, Women Helping Women. Grand Wailea will continue its “Wine and Dine” charitable series throughout the year.