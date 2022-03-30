KAHULUI

Devon Allman. PC: courtesy via MACC.

Allman Project at the MACC

The Devon Allman Project with special guest Donovan Frankenreiter is scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The group, which has toured 20 countries, has played songs of The Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman. Wearing a mask is required indoors. To purchase tickets, call 808-242-7409 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the MACC box office during business hours.

United Kingdom reggae band Steel Pulse takes the stage on Maui Friday, April 1.

Steel Pulse at MACC

The United Kingdom reggae band Steel Pulse performs in concert Friday, April 1, from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the A&B amphitheatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. To purchase tickets, call 808-242-7409 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the MACC box office during business hours.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepio Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Browne, Kalahele art exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery is exhibiting an art touring show “From The Heavens” of Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele Tuesday, April 5. The exhibit is open for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It includes sculptures and paintings and includes the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free.

WAILUKU

Wolfchild on tour

The duo Wolfchild perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to WolfchildMusic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Rock favorites, Saturday

The Maui Coffee Attic presents “Living Room Legends with Tony Spagnuolo” singing popular contemporary songs Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. Free concert. For more information, call John, 808-250-9555.

The Waiting Room, staged reading

A staged reading of Lisa Boomer’s dark comedy “The Waiting Room” is scheduled by Maui OnStage at the Iao Theatre Monday, April 4, starting 6:30 p.m. Three women from different centuries meet in a modern day doctor’s waiting room. The reading, containing strong language and sexual content, is produced by David Negaard and directed by Kristi Scott with several well-known Maui actors, including Lin McEwan. For more information, call the Box Office, 808-242-6969, or call 808-633-5165.

Valdriz, Tepora plays

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 4, at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic for free Wednesday, April 6, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

LAHAINA

Music on the lawn

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is featuring Hawaiian music by the Camarillo ʻOhana Thursday, March 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. outdoors at the Baldwin Home Lawn. Admission is free. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 808-264-6480.

Pohai, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s rooftop Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. He’s followed by entertainment from the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Pineapple Wine song

Damien Awai entertains Thursday, March 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kohola Brewery. Awai plays “organic island music,” including his latest song “Pineapple Wine.” For more information, go to damienawai.com or call 808-796-5633.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1-2, from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Maile lei-making

A Hawaiian cultural craft-making show takes place Thursday, March 31, at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The show includes Hawaiian lei-making featuring the maile lei and making a t-leaf weave. It starts at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 661-5304.

Friends with McLaughlin

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, March 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

West, happy hour

Paul West plays at Fleetwood’s during happy hour Friday, April 1, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the rooftop, followed by the Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Levi Poasi from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Dillian Riter, Friday

Dillian Ritter, who plays with the country rock group Dixon and the Fixins, performs solo with a variety of songs during happy hour at Down The Hatch Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Arts Guild Paint Outs

The Lahaina Arts Guild, in association with the Lahaina Arts Society and Maui United Way, is holding free “Paintouts” in the use of plain air sessions for students 4th through 12th grades Saturday, April 2, at the Jodo Mission. Younger students are welcome if accompanied by an adult. Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy the day. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with sign-in starting at 8:30 a.m.. Each student will get free lunch and snacks and art supplies. The Guild plans to hold sessions bi-monthly at different venues and to include cultural and environmental instruction about the locations. The guild limits the number of painters to 30. Students may apply for more than one session. The Guild is also looking for volunteers to assist them at the event, including high school students wanting community service credit. Applications are available with art teachers, K5 teachers or contact Nancy Young at Gallery Lel, [email protected], or text 808-205-1389 for an entry form.

Calma, Saturday

Alex Calma entertains Saturday, April 2, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Down The Hatch. Calma, a Navy veteran, is a singer and songwriter.

Paul January plays Sunday in Lahaina at the first in a series of events during Jazz Appreciation Month.

Jazz education fundraiser

Join the nonprofit Jazz Maui, as it raises music scholarship funds at a chocolate-tasting gathering at Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory Sunday, April 3, at 11:30. The address is 78 Ulupono in Lahaina. The program during Jazz Appreciation Month is supported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority through a community enrichment program, introducing children and youths to jazz music and performances.The event features Maui jazz pianist and trumpeter Paul January. For more information and to make reservations, go to jazzmaui.org or call Bryant Neal for the latest development, 808-283-3576.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show

A free hula show takes place Sunday, April 3, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the stage in the Lahaina Cannery Mall. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Jimi Lee, Sunday

Jimi Lee entertains Sunday, April 3, during Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, go to jimilee.com or call 808-661-4900.

Quick performs

Brant Quick performs a variety of songs, including island music at Down The Hatch Monday, April 4, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Hartz, happy hour

Will Hartz performs at Down The Hatch during happy hour Tuesday, April 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Tepora performs

Jason Tepora performs at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 661-4900.

Tripp Wilson, Wednesday

Trip Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 6, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. He recently came out with a new song called “Forever Yours” on YouTube. For more information, call 661-4900.

NĀPILI

Uncle George Kahumoku. PC: Courtesy

Kahumoku, Kaapana slack key

Grammy-awards winning artist George Kahumoku and former Hui ʻOhana member Ledward Kaapana perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858.

HONOKŌWAI

Glenn at Java Jazz

Guitarist Rick Glenn plays folk and rock n’ roll music at Java Jazz Thursday, March 31, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Violinist Andrea, friends

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with friends Farzad and Joshua at Java Jazz, Friday, April 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Walls, Hart at Java

Violinist Andrea Walls with Margie Hart entertains with jazz and rock ‘ roll music at Java Jazz Monday, April 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Jimmy Lee at Java

Jimmy Lee entertains with a variety of music, including blues, swing, jazz and classics at Java Jazz Tuesday, April 5, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MĀʻALAEA

Morris, Olmo at Da Playground

Country music entertainers Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo with Eric Helmkamp entertain at da Playground Maui Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Free comedy night

Comedian Chino LaForge hosts a comedy night with “humor hooligans of Maui,” including Ted Anderson, Chuck Thompson, Meredith Armstrong, and Shane Joseph Nelson at da Playground Maui Friday, April 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Popular European DJs Pig & Dan present techno dancing music at da Playground Maui Friday, April 1, at 10 p.m.

Pig & Dan, late Friday

European DJs Pig & Dan with Willis Haltom & Luxury hosts a techno music dance night at da Maui Playground Friday, April 1, at 10 p.m. The duo has played to large crowds, including the Free Your Mind Festival with music on Instagram. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Unity XO in Ultraviolet

The group Unity XO & Friends are hosting an “underground Bass and House Music experience” at da Playground Maui Saturday, April 2, at 9 p.m. The show includes a full production by Galaxy Laser, Professor LightWav visuals, Vibe Queens dancing on stage, and UV body painting. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Sunny Kalama and Lia Lives perform hip-hop and rap music at da Playground Maui Sunday, April 3.

Sunny Kalama, Lia Love

Sunny Kalama and Lia Love with Mistah Cool Deadly & Souljah Girl entertain with “Hip-Hop Rap” music at da Playground Maui Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. It’s “Bring On The Ragga!” time. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO

Hui art show

MAKAWAO – Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center is hosting a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers through May 13. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” call 808-572-6560.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Streetcar Named Desire

KIHEI – The ProArts Playhouse presents Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from March 31-April 16. The Pulitzer Prize winning drama is directed by Sally Sefton. Proceeds of the April 2nd show will benefit the J. Walter Cameron Center in Kahului. There will also be a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 16. The run time is about two hours, including intermission. Tickets are available online at proartsmaui.com or by calling 808-463-6550.

Country music

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 1, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on youtube.com Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Friday and Sunday, April 1 and April 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Na Hoku Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com I play every Friday 7-9 with special guests, and Sunday 6-8 solo at Nalus South Shore Grill.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Saturdays

Multi-talented performer Eric Gilliom entertains Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, who has acted in the film “Get A Job” and in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” sings and performs in various music genres. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Kanekoa at Pro Arts

The band Kanekoa performs at ProArts Playhouse Sunday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. with Jammin’ Joey’s lighting and visuals. The band recently had a performance to celebrate its new CD “Songs from the Great Disruption.” Samples of the CD are available for listening at kanekoa.live For more information, go to ProArtsMaui.com or call 808-436-6550.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 3, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kualaʻau performs

Ron Kualaʻau sings Hawaiian melodies at Nalu’s Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. He’s played with Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku and recorded a collection of songs in his “Koko” album collaborating with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Zanuck Lindsey. Some of the songs include melodies about Maui places including Makena and Waiehu. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, April 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Nicole, Tuesday

Singer Natalie Nicole performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, April 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gallo at Tiki

Singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

John Cruz entertains

John Cruz, known for his song “Island Style,” appears regularly at the ProArts Playhouse on Wednesday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. Best to check by checking with [email protected] or calling 808-463-6550.

PĀʻIA

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

House Of Fleetwood

Gretchen Rhodes and the Houseshakers are scheduled to entertain at the House of Fleetwood in Paia Friday, April 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Besides Gretchen on vocals, the band includes bass player and Grammy-nominated Lenny Castellanos, keyboards player Mark Johnstone, drummer Paul Marchetti, and guitarist Kenny Geyser.

WAILEA

Frond weaving

A coconut frond weaving demonstration is scheduled Thursday, March 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free Polynesian show

A Polynesian show is scheduled Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

ʻUkulele lessons, Friday

ʻUkulele lessons are scheduled on Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the lower level near Malibu Shirts at the Shops At Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop

A complementary “Papa Hula” dance workshop is scheduled Friday, April 1, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the performance area at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea. All ages. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Sunset Sundays, dancing

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, April 3, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1311

