15 Maui County teachers recognized for national certifications during DOE event
The state Department of Education on Wednesday honored 71 public and charter school teachers, including 15 in Maui County, for receiving or renewing their National Board Certification — the highest and most respected qualification for K-12 teachers, a news release said.
Awardees must demonstrate an understanding of the content they teach and their students’ learning styles, all the while exhibiting a continuous desire to learn.
The following Maui County teachers were recognized this year:
- Shannon Alueta, Baldwin High
- Danielle Hartwick, Makawao Elementary
- Jamie Holtvedt, Makawao Elementary
- Qurratulayn Joy, Pā‘ia Elementary
- Casey Kaaukai, Kula Elementary
- Aaron Kondo, Maui High
- Shahinaz Nassar, Wailuku Elementary
- Margaret Ogle-Dphrepaulezz, Kula Elementary
- Amber Olson, Kula Elementary
- Brandi Spalding, King Kekaulike High
- Kacie Seitz, Kamali‘i Elementary
- Bronwyn Tatman, Maui High
- Kathleen Toyer, King Kamehameha III Elementary
- Hillary Watt, Kīhei Elementary
- Jennifer Ainia, Moloka‘i Middle
The National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) certifies educators across the country annually for their ability to implement and provide evidence for the benefit of course content-based in the National Board Standards, which are developed by committees of exemplary teachers in the field. There are 765 certified teachers in the state.
Studies have shown that students taught by board-certified teachers are more likely to succeed in school. NBPTS reports that classes taught by teachers who have been certified by the national board generally score higher on their assessments and gain one to two months’ worth of additional learning when compared to their peers.
“This certification is a challenging process that will not only help teachers tap into a strong and collaborative network of professionals, but also provide teacher leadership opportunities amongst their peers, and most of all, advance student readiness for the challenges of the 21st century,” Gov. David Ige said in remarks during the 2022 Hawai‘i National Board Certified Teachers ceremony, according to the release.