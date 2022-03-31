Maui News
Maui’s larger community centers to reopen after two year pandemic closure
The Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its remaining community centers in April and May 2022 following a two year pandemic closure.
The community centers and their opening dates are:
- Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, April 1
- Eddie Tam Social Hall, April 1
- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, April 1
- Kīhei Community Center, April 30
- Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, May 20
The community centers were closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 1, 2022, the county reopened most community centers with capacities under 300 people.
The Waikapū Community Center is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1 after completion of renovations. Upgrades include improvements and expansion of the existing community center building; two additional covered lānai; ADA accessibility; utilities; landscaping; and seal coating of the parking lot.
