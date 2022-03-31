Velma McWayne Community Center in Wailuku. Maui County photo.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its remaining community centers in April and May 2022 following a two year pandemic closure.

The community centers and their opening dates are:

Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, April 1

Eddie Tam Social Hall, April 1

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, April 1

Kīhei Community Center, April 30

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, May 20

The community centers were closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 1, 2022, the county reopened most community centers with capacities under 300 people.

The Waikapū Community Center is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1 after completion of renovations. Upgrades include improvements and expansion of the existing community center building; two additional covered lānai; ADA accessibility; utilities; landscaping; and seal coating of the parking lot.