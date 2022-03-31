High school graduation may be a couple months away, but parent volunteer committees have been working throughout the school year in preparation for a special event that benefits both the soon-to-be graduates and the greater community.

Project Graduation is an overnight, substance-free graduation party where high school graduates are honored and celebrated in a safe, secure and sober environment “ensuring that our streets remain safe for our community on what has unfortunately become one of the deadliest nights of the year for teenagers,” according to organizers.

This nationally celebrated event requires year-long planning and fundraising to be realized.

“Think of it as planning a 12-hour wedding,” said Christina Tramontin of the Seabury Hall Project Graduation Organization, “We wish to offer the best party alternative to ensure that every graduate will greet the following day with a bright future full of possibilities. Ultimately, if one alcohol related arrest, injury or worse, death is prevented by the event, it will be well worth it.”

Graduation is an exciting time for high school students, but it can also be dangerous due to reckless underage drinking and driving. National statistics indicate that more teenage alcohol related accidents and fatalities occur on high school graduation night than any other time of the year.

“We established Project Grad in 2000 in response to the escalating rate of injuries and death among our teenagers involving alcohol/drug related traffic accidents at graduation,” said HP Baldwin Project Graduation organizers, “We have no doubt that Project Grad has prevented many serious accidents and tragic deaths.”

High school Project Graduation leaders throughout Maui have banded together in an effort to help make the community aware of their work and the vital importance of this event. “Together, we can accomplish amazing things,” said Ashley Rezents of the King Kekaulike Project Graduation Organization.

How Can I Help?

The public is invited to support participating local high schools and their Project Graduation events by reaching out via email or by visiting their website:

Project Grad fundraisers:

Seabury Hall ball drop, sponsorships

Seabury Hall hosts a Heli Golf Ball Drop fundraising event on Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Mākena at the Maluaka Beach access parking area. To participate, visit the Seabury Hall Project Grad website. The public may also make tax-deductible monetary donations of any amount; or sponsor an activity or feature at the Project Graduation Night event for seniors. Ask about making an in-kind donation of goods and services needed at the Graduation Night event by calling, emailing or using the contact form.

King Kekaulike sponsors, donations sought

Organizers of the King Kekaulike Class of 2022 Project Graduation event are encouraging surrounding locally owned businesses to consider assisting in making their event a success. Since this is not a school-sponsored event, organizers do not receive any school funding and rely solely on fundraising, in-kind donations and the generous support of the community and business community. To become an event sponsor or make a donation at any level, email [email protected] for a sponsorship form.