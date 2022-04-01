Maui News

Face masks still required on MEO buses

April 1, 2022, 1:44 PM HST
* Updated April 1, 2:50 PM
Drivers and passengers on Maui Economic Opportunity buses still will be required to wear their masks per federal pandemic rules. Shown here is MEO driver Thad Jensen. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity issued a reminder today to riders of Maui Bus paratransit and Maui County Human Services transport that facemasks or coverings still are required, per federal regulations.

Maui County and the state have relaxed pandemic rules, including the lifting of mask mandates indoors. However, the federal Transportation Security Administration advised in a March 10 statement that the mask-wearing directive will remain in place through April 18 on public transportation and hubs, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

“CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the TSA statement said. “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe thanked riders for their understanding and cooperation.

“We ask our riders to bear with us a little longer as federal officials work out rules for safe ridership,” said Cabebe. “Our ridership has picked up since the depths of the pandemic. We understand the desire for normalcy but request the public’s help in complying with federal directives, the same ones that govern the flying public.”

MEO operates the Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit service for the Maui Bus as well as specialized transportation services for the county, which includes trips to health and dialysis appointments, work, shopping, youth centers, kupuna and youth events, as well as riders in rural areas not served by the Maui Bus. MEO transports persons with disabilities and their caregivers, kupuna, youths and low income residents on Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i. 

For more information on MEO Transportation services, call 808-877-7651.

