Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 27 to April 2, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Do you love marketing? What about digital media? Are you creative and energetic? Pacific Media Group is looking for you! Join the PMG Digital Team as a Digital Marketing Specialist. Help local businesses promote key messaging, build customized digital marketing campaigns, and work with our AWESOME team.

Description: Certified in Early Childhood Education. Responsible for daily operation of preschool, staff, children and families. Maintain DHS Licensee and Accreditation with NAEYC.

Description: ASB is one of Hawaii’s leading financial institutions, with e-banking services and branch locations throughout the state offering evening, weekend and holiday hours. ASB provides Hawaii’s consumers and businesses with more extended weekday and weekend hours than other similarly sized local banks, as well as convenient in-store branches.

Description: We are looking to add a new team member to our office in Kihei. We are looking for a home residential solar advisor for a full time role. Your role will be to advise homeowners on going solar for their homes. This role is done over the phone, in the office and with homeowners on the mainland. We will train. Starting pay is $18 an hour during your 30-45 day training period and will be bumped up to $23 and hour with monthly bonuses if metrics are hit ($500 to $1500 bonuses a month).

Description: The Medical Office Manager is responsible for performing crucial day-to-day administrative and clinical tasks associated with Laulea Health Center’s operations. These tasks will include, but are not limited to managing patient communications and issues, scheduling office appointments, and updating and filing medical records and medical billing.

