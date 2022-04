File Image Courtesy County of Maui.

Due to a shortage of personnel, trash collection for areas in Kula are rescheduled to Saturday, April 2, 2022, and trash collection for parts of Haʻikū are rescheduled to Monday April 4, 2022.

Affected roads in Kula include:

ʻĀinakula Road, Area Place, Alanuilili Place, ʻĀnuenue Place, Hanale Way, Hanipala Place,Huina Place, Ka Drive, Kaʻalele Place,Kapalulu Place, Kau Place, Maui Place, Kawalea Place, Kimo Drive, Kolokea Way, Kukia Place, Kula Highway, Kulalani Circle, Kulalani Drive, Kulamalu Circle, Lanipaʻa Way, Leihulu Way, Likeke Place, Lopaka Place, Lower Kimo Drive, Lower Kimo Road, Makai Place, Malanani Drive, Malapua Place, Mano Drive, Manu St., Meakoho Place,Mikaele Place, Nānā Pono Place, Nūnū Place, Paliului Place, Paliuli Way, Pekelo Place, Reni Place, ʻUaʻu Place, Upper Kimo Drive, Upu Place, Waimele Place, and Waokele Place.

Other affected roads in Kula include:

ʻĀhinahina Place, Alanui Place, Calasa Road, Copp Road, Haleakalā Highway Hohoʻi Place, Holomakani Road, Holomakani Place, Homestead Road, Ihe Place, Inu Place, Kahoʻea Place, Kai Nānā Place, Kalihi Place, Kamehameiki Road, Kamila St., Kaweo Place, Kekaulike Ave., Kolohala Drive, Kaulono Place, Kula Highway, Kuʻulani Place, Lower Kula Road, Mauna Place, Naʻalae Road, Palena Place, Pāpipi Road, Puakea Place, Pulehuiki Road, Ululani St., Wahelani St., Waiakoa Place, Waiakoa Road.

Affected roads in Haʻikū include:

Door of Faith, Hahaha Road, Hāna Highway, Humane Road, Heaʻaula Place, Hohani Place, Honokalā Road, Honopou Road, Hoʻokili Road, Huelo Road, Kulike Road, Leleaka Place, East Oili Road, Pilialoha St., Pokoa Place, Puniawa Road, Uaoa Way, Ulalena Place, Waipiʻo Road.