List: Maui Weekly Lane Closures Through April 8, 2022

April 3, 2022, 8:13 AM HST
The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through April 8, 2022.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —  

Māʻalaea: Two lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.1 and 7.8, near Māʻalaea Bay Place, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for intermittent stop to allow tractor trailer vehicles to enter/exit from Kahewa Wind Farm.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, April 5 through Thursday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) 

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 0.8, Main Street and Kaʻahumanu Avenue, on Wednesday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.7 and 0.9, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.8, S Kāne Street and Hāna Highway, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— Hāna Highway (Route 360) —

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the southbound direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) 

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4.1, ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Valley Road, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for paving, striping and signs installation work.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) 

Kahului (night work): Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction near mile marker 0.0, West Kaʻahumanu Ave., on Monday evening, April 4 through Friday morning, April 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility, striping and concrete work.

Kahului: Two lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.2, West Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Waiehu Beach Road, on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking work.

