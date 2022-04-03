The deadline to apply for Maui County’s Small Business Grant Program is April 15, according to a county announcement.

A news release said the grant should not be mistaken for the “Kokua Maui County Recovery & Relief Fund,” which was administered in 2020 by the Credit Unions of Maui.

The county Small Business Grant Program is not an expense reimbursement program; instead qualified businesses will receive a $5,000 grant.

Business owners who qualify are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by going online or calling (808) 270-5745.

In early January, the county announced Maui County Small Business Grants for restaurants, bars and gyms. As of March 1, the program was opened to all small businesses.

Local businesses must now show a 10% decline (instead of the earlier requirement of 20%) in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.

The following are the qualifications for the grant: