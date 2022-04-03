Maui Business

Maui County’s small business grant application deadline is April 15

April 3, 2022, 12:30 PM HST
* Updated March 31, 3:14 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The deadline to apply for Maui County’s Small Business Grant Program is April 15, according to a county announcement.

A news release said the grant should not be mistaken for the “Kokua Maui County Recovery & Relief Fund,” which was administered in 2020 by the Credit Unions of Maui. 

The county Small Business Grant Program is not an expense reimbursement program; instead qualified businesses will receive a $5,000 grant.

Business owners who qualify are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by going online or calling (808) 270-5745.

In early January, the county announced Maui County Small Business Grants for restaurants, bars and gyms. As of March 1, the program was opened to all small businesses. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Local businesses must now show a 10% decline (instead of the earlier requirement of 20%) in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following are the qualifications for the grant:

  • Upon qualification, the grant amount is $5,000.
  • This is a grant and not a business expense reimbursement program.
  • Businesses must be registered and active with the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and (or) sole proprietors.
  • Businesses must have $2,000,000 or less in gross revenue in 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation).
  • Businesses must show a 10% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.
  • Businesses must have a commercial location in the County of Maui.
  • They must show proof of current lease or rent agreement and proof of payment for current month (date of application, canceled check or statement).
  • Businesses must certify that they have resumed commercial operations in the County of Maui as of the date of application.
  • One grant per business owner (even if owner has multiple businesses).
  • A 1099 may be issued at the end of the year, please consult your tax advisor.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Aaa Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Setting Daily Records 2Maui Leaders Gun Groups At Odds Over Local Taser Rules Council Blasts Lawsuit 3Multiple Grammy Winner Is Rooted In The Soil Of Hawaiian Tradition 4Free Community Health Worker Certificate Offered Online Through Uh Maui College 5Maui Health To Offer 2nd Booster Dose To Qualified Individuals Starting Today 62021 Mayors Small Business Awards Winners Announced