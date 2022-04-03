Maui County’s small business grant application deadline is April 15
The deadline to apply for Maui County’s Small Business Grant Program is April 15, according to a county announcement.
A news release said the grant should not be mistaken for the “Kokua Maui County Recovery & Relief Fund,” which was administered in 2020 by the Credit Unions of Maui.
The county Small Business Grant Program is not an expense reimbursement program; instead qualified businesses will receive a $5,000 grant.
Business owners who qualify are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by going online or calling (808) 270-5745.
In early January, the county announced Maui County Small Business Grants for restaurants, bars and gyms. As of March 1, the program was opened to all small businesses.
Local businesses must now show a 10% decline (instead of the earlier requirement of 20%) in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.
The following are the qualifications for the grant:
- Upon qualification, the grant amount is $5,000.
- This is a grant and not a business expense reimbursement program.
- Businesses must be registered and active with the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and (or) sole proprietors.
- Businesses must have $2,000,000 or less in gross revenue in 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation).
- Businesses must show a 10% decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.
- Businesses must have a commercial location in the County of Maui.
- They must show proof of current lease or rent agreement and proof of payment for current month (date of application, canceled check or statement).
- Businesses must certify that they have resumed commercial operations in the County of Maui as of the date of application.
- One grant per business owner (even if owner has multiple businesses).
- A 1099 may be issued at the end of the year, please consult your tax advisor.