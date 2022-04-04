Bank of Hawaiʻi announces the reopening of its Pāʻia Branch, located at 35 Baldwin Ave., on Maui. The branch had been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Pāʻia Branch hours of operation will include added service on Saturdays. Business hours are as

follows:

Mondays-Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On March 26, the bank lifted its previously designated special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers; all customers are welcome to visit BOH branches at the start of the day. Also as of March 26, Bank of Hawai‘i lifted its indoor face mask requirement for customers and employees at its locations.

For ease and convenience, Bank of Hawaiʻi continues to encourage its customers to sign up for and use its digital banking services via its online, mobile and ATM channels. Customers may also book a telephone or in-person appointment by visiting: https://www.boh.com/landing-

pages/bank-by-appointment.