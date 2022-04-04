Maui Business

BOH reopens Pāʻia branch on Maui

April 4, 2022, 8:56 AM HST
* Updated April 4, 8:57 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Bank of Hawaiʻi announces the reopening of its Pāʻia Branch, located at 35 Baldwin Ave., on Maui. The branch had been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Pāʻia Branch hours of operation will include added service on Saturdays. Business hours are as
follows:

  • Mondays-Fridays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On March 26, the bank lifted its previously designated special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers; all customers are welcome to visit BOH branches at the start of the day. Also as of March 26, Bank of Hawai‘i lifted its indoor face mask requirement for customers and employees at its locations.

For ease and convenience, Bank of Hawaiʻi continues to encourage its customers to sign up for and use its digital banking services via its online, mobile and ATM channels. Customers may also book a telephone or in-person appointment by visiting: https://www.boh.com/landing-
pages/bank-by-appointment.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Morning Crash With Parked Car Results In Double Fatality On North Kihei Road Maui 2Breaking Kalani Peʻa Wins Third Grammy 3Aaa Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Setting Daily Records 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending April 3 2022 5Waterman Is The No 1 Grossing Documentary In America This Weekend 6Multiple Grammy Winner Is Rooted In The Soil Of Hawaiian Tradition