2022 public high school graduation ceremony dates have been scheduled and parents and guardians will receive more detailed information directly from their respective schools. Photo Credit: Dept. of Education

Public high school graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for the Class of 2022. A list of dates and locations is available below.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s commencement guidelines have been eased to reflect less restrictive COVID-19 requirements across the state, but certain restrictions will still apply to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.

“We are tremendously proud of our seniors for all they have accomplished to reach this milestone. I’m excited to see our graduates embark on their next journey and the positive impact they’ll make for Hawai‘i,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “As our ceremonies continue to adapt to improving conditions, this year’s celebrations will be more open than the virtual and drive-thru ceremonies of 2020 and the hybrid ceremonies of 2021 while adhering to current guidelines. We thank our students, families and schools for working together to keep all participants as safe as possible during these well-deserved celebrations.”

In addition to the HIDOE’s standard health and safety protocols and county-level social gathering regulations, commencement events must adhere to guidelines that include:

Ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation or fans/filtration systems. Third-party venues that comply with county social gathering rules are allowed.

All participants must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony. If someone unvaccinated has no symptoms of illness and no known exposure to someone with COVID-19, a negative COVID-19 self-test result is sufficient.

Graduates will be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as ceremony guests. The amount of guests will be determined by each school based on capacity.

Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies. Masks worn indoors may be removed briefly for picture-taking.

The guidance is subject to change as we get closer to scheduled ceremonies.

An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is available at bit.ly/HIDOE2022graduations. This list will be updated on the Department’s website as needed. Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

