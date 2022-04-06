Top 3% of Maui Real Estate Agents for 2021 and 2022 Honored in First Gathering Since COVID-19
On Friday evening at the beautiful South Maui Gardens, Fidelity National Title hosted the first Maui’s Top 3% since 2019.
Homes and Land Magazine along with several invited sponsors, honored 2022 Maui’s Top 3% REALTORS (based on 2021 production). With over 1,900 agents, 58 of Maui’s top producing agents were gathered in the first person event since the in person restrictions due to the Covid mandates set by the County.
“Once the Mayor announced the reopening of the island set for late March, Mercy Palmer and Joanne Mackey, Sales for Fidelity, put into action a plan and coordinated this event. We felt such appreciation from our attendees to simply gather back together and to reconnect after such a bizarre few years,” said Reta Chin, VP for Fidelity National Title.
The list of this year’s honorees can be found in this month’s Homes and Land Magazine.
Below is the complete list of the 2022 Maui’s Top 3% Real Estate Agents:
|Jo-Ann M.
|Aki
|RS-30734
|Emerald Club Realty, Inc.
|Kelly
|Anderson
|RS-77881
|Kelly Anderson Maui Realty
|Debbie
|Arakaki
|RB 20674
|Compass Hawaii, LLC
|Walter J
|Bissett
|RS-51511
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Max
|Blair
|RS-78173
|Coldwell Banker island Properties
|Richard
|Bourland
|RB-23446
|Maui Resort Realty
|Courtney
|Brown
|RS 56519
|Island Sotheby’s International Realty
|Greg
|Burns
|RS-70354
|Compass Hawaii, LLC
|Nancy J
|Callahan
|RB-16250
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Robert
|Cartwright
|RB-13462
|Robert J. Cartwright, Inc. & Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Raymond S.F.
|Chin
|RB-20642
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Geoffrey
|Cook
|RS-75108
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Tyler
|Coons
|RS-55098
|Keller Williams Real Estate, LLC
|Alex
|Cortez
|RB-21828
|Island Sotheby’s International Realty
|Robert H.
|Dein
|RB-18398
|Maui Real Estate Advisors LLC
|Jennifer
|Edwards
|RB-23247
|Compass Hawaii LLC
|Mary Anne
|Fitch
|RB-15747
|Coldwell Banker Island properties
|James B.
|Foster
|RB-17518
|West Maui Luxury Property, LLC
|Sara
|Fox
|RS-76518
|Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Clint
|Hansen
|RB-21616
|Maui Luxury Real Estate LLC
|Kenneth M.
|Hayo
|RB-15529
|Maui Real Estate Advisors LLC
|Todd
|Hudson
|R-21913
|The 808 Team Inc./Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Alexander
|Iskenderian
|RB-23602
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties
|Susan
|Jackson
|RB-20786
|Susan Jackson Real Estate
|Billy
|Jalbert
|RB-19015
|The Maui Real Estate Team, Inc.
|Riette
|Jenkins
|RB-17543
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Josh
|Jerman
|RB-19728
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Nicole
|Kovach
|RS-79977
|Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Eric
|Littlejohn
|RB-22409
|Compass Hawaii LLC.
|Discovery Makena Realty
|LLC
|Discovery Makena Realty, LLC
|Carla
|Lorimor
|RB-21404
|Polaris Pacific
|Alana Rucynski
|Lydia Pedro
|RS-59516/ RB- 21095
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Bradley S.
|MacArthur
|RB-17807
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Leslie
|MacKenzie Smith
|RS 42147
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Ryan
|MacLaughlin
|RB-21325
|Island Sotheby’s International Realty
|Will
|McKinney
|RS-68209
|Coldwell Banker Island Propertes
|Gary
|Mooers
|RB-18535
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Cimi
|Morgan
|RB-21010
|Epic Realty LLC
|Robert R
|Myers
|RS-58532
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Edward
|Onofrio
|RB-21056
|Molokai Realty, LLC
|Dean A.
|Otto
|RB-16575
|Keller Williams Realty Maui
|Wendy R.
|Peterson
|RS-61995
|Island Sotheby’s International Realty
|Roger
|Pleski
|RS-64819
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|David
|Richardson
|RB-10780
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Fred
|Romvari
|RB-22733
|Romvari Realty Ltd.
|Dennis
|Rush
|RB-16109
|Compass Hawaii, LLC
|Roy H. and Betty Sakamoto
|Sakamoto
|RB-14253 RB-12644
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Rhonda
|Sanchez
|RB 23955
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Dano
|Sayles
|RB-16779
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Rob
|Shelton
|RB-21133
|Island Sotheby’s International Realty
|Peggy Lyn
|Speicher
|RB-22577
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Jeremy
|Stice
|RB-21286
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Kento
|Tamaki
|RS-80011
|Villa Group LLC
|Tom
|Tezak
|RB 21167
|Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
|Dave
|Wagner
|RB-15525
|Wailea Point Realty, Inc.
|Mark
|Waite
|RB-23115
|Beachology
|Eric
|West
|RB-20968
|Keller Williams Luxury