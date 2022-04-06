On Friday evening at the beautiful South Maui Gardens, Fidelity National Title hosted the first Maui’s Top 3% since 2019.

Homes and Land Magazine along with several invited sponsors, honored 2022 Maui’s Top 3% REALTORS (based on 2021 production). With over 1,900 agents, 58 of Maui’s top producing agents were gathered in the first person event since the in person restrictions due to the Covid mandates set by the County.































































































































“Once the Mayor announced the reopening of the island set for late March, Mercy Palmer and Joanne Mackey, Sales for Fidelity, put into action a plan and coordinated this event. We felt such appreciation from our attendees to simply gather back together and to reconnect after such a bizarre few years,” said Reta Chin, VP for Fidelity National Title.

The list of this year’s honorees can be found in this month’s Homes and Land Magazine.

The event was sponsored by AA Oceanfront Rentals and Sales, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Elite Lending, Fidelity National Title, First Hawaiian Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate, Home and Land, IPX 1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc., JBR LIFE Media, Maui Now, Maui Paradise Properties, Mutual Underwriter – Ivy Costa, Northpointe Bank, The Maui Photo Bus, Pacific Home Loans, South Maui Gardens, Smooth Moves Maui

Below is the complete list of the 2022 Maui’s Top 3% Real Estate Agents: