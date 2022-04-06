Real Estate BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Top 3% of Maui Real Estate Agents for 2021 and 2022 Honored in First Gathering Since COVID-19

April 6, 2022
Updated April 6
On Friday evening at the beautiful South Maui Gardens, Fidelity National Title hosted the first Maui’s Top 3% since 2019.

Homes and Land Magazine along with several invited sponsors, honored 2022 Maui’s Top 3% REALTORS (based on 2021 production). With over 1,900 agents, 58 of Maui’s top producing agents were gathered in the first person event since the in person restrictions due to the Covid mandates set by the County.

  • From left to right: Brady Spangler, Guaranteed Rate; Ryan Hertz, Pacific Home Loans
  • From left to right: Carla Lorimer, Polaris Pacific and Reta Chin, Fidelity
  • From left to right: Mercy and Jorma Palmer and Reta Chin, Fidelity National Title
  • From left to right: Lindsay Holmes & Sara Fox from Keller Williams
  • From left to right: Jesse and Marsha Wald, Coldwell Banker Island Properties
  • From left to right: Dan Bardenhagen, Northpointe Mortgage and Brady Spangler, Guaranteed Rate
  • From left to right: Mark Waite, Beachology, LLC; Leslie Smith, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Alex Abreu, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Valkyrie Smith, AAA Oceanfront; and Iliahi McLean, AAA Oceanfront
  • From left to right: Christine Arnesan, Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Jennifer Edwards, Compass Hawaii, LLC
  • From left to right: Dano Sayles, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Christine Arnesan, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Kosei Nagata, Fidelity National Title & Escrow;Jesse and Marsha Wald, Coldwell Banker Island Properties
  • From left to right: Valkryie Smith, AAA Oceanfront; Holly Manning, Homes and Land Magazine; Iliahi McLean, AAA Oceanfront
  • Riette Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Leslie Smith, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Reta Chin, Fidelity National Title
  • From left to right: Connor Carrigan & Dean Otto, Keller Williams Realty Maui; Alex Iskenderian, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties
  • From left to right: Eric Littlejohn and Jennifer Edwards, Compass Hawaii, LLC
  • From left to right: Trisha Spencer-Kitayama, Fidelity National Title; Kathy Hudson, Guaranteed Rate with grandbaby, Rome; Jorma Palmer; Rhonda Smith-Sanchez, Coldwell Banker; Ivy Costa, Mutual Underwriters
  • From left to right: Mercy Palmer, Fidelity; Marc Coralle, Guaranteed Rate; Josh and Siu Jerman, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; and Jonathan Russell from JBRLife Media
  • From left to right: Janae Lopez, Elite Lending; Robbie Dein, Maui Real Estate Advisors, LLC; Carol Ann Guy, Elite Lending
  • From left to right: Robert Myers, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Todd Hudson, the 808Team, Keller Williams Realty Maui; Dean Otto, Keller Williams Realty Maui; Alex Iskenderian, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties
  • From left to right: Siu and Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; PeggyLyn Speicher, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Rob Shelton, Island Sotheby’s International Realty
  • From left to right: Chris Martellas, Bank of Hawaii; Debra Cabradilla, Fidelity National Title & Escrow; Michelle Pellitieri, Bank of Hawaii
  • From left to right: Max and Nancy Beebe, The Maui Photo Bus; Ginni Madsen, Pacific Home Loans
  • From left to right: Chris Martelles, Bank of Hawaii; Dano Sayles, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Christine Arnesan, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Alan Birnie, Smooth Moves
  • From left to right: Iliahi McLean, Valkyrie Smith, AAA Oceanfront; Mercy Palmer and Reta Chin, Fidelity National Title; Jonathan Russell, JBRLife Media – photobombing perfectly
  • From left to right: Ken Hayo, Maui Real Estate Advisors LLC; Todd Hudson, The 808Team at Keller Williams Realty Maui; Dave Futch, Compass Hawaii LLC; Rob Manning, Homes and Land Magazine
  • From left to right: Kathy Hudson with grandbaby Rome, Guaranteed Rate; Dan Bardenhagen, Northpointe Mortgage
  • From left to right: Brad McArthur, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Reta Chin, Fidelity National Title & Escrow; Rob Manning, Homes and Land Magazine; Mercy Palmer, Fidelity National Title
  • From left to right: Wendy Peterson, Island Sotheby’s International Realty; Brad McArthur, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
  • From left to right: Alan Birnie, Smooth Moves; Dano Sayles, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Brad McArthur, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Jonathan Russell, JBRLife Media; Rob Shelton, Island Sotheby’s Realty Maui
  • From left to right: Alan Birnie, Smooth Moves; Rob Manning, Homes and Land Magazine; Carla Lorimor, Polaris Pacific
  • From left to right: PeggyLyn Speicher, Coldwell Banker Island Properties; Debbie Arakaki, Compass Hawaii LLC; Tabatha Noel Patel; Tom Tezak, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Dan Bardenhagen, Northpointe Mortgage; Clint Hansen, Maui Luxury Real Estate LLC; Riette Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Island properties
  • From left to right: Joanne Mackey, Kosei Nagata, Deni Kawauchi, Tori LaPolla and Mercy Palmer at Fidelity.

“Once the Mayor announced the reopening of the island set for late March, Mercy Palmer and Joanne Mackey, Sales for Fidelity, put into action a plan and coordinated this event. We felt such appreciation from our attendees to simply gather back together and to reconnect after such a bizarre few years,” said Reta Chin, VP for Fidelity National Title.

The list of this year’s honorees can be found in this month’s Homes and Land Magazine.

The event was sponsored by AA Oceanfront Rentals and Sales, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Elite Lending, Fidelity National Title, First Hawaiian Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate, Home and Land, IPX 1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc., JBR LIFE Media, Maui Now, Maui Paradise Properties, Mutual Underwriter – Ivy Costa, Northpointe Bank, The Maui Photo Bus, Pacific Home Loans, South Maui Gardens, Smooth Moves Maui

Below is the complete list of the 2022 Maui’s Top 3% Real Estate Agents:

Jo-Ann M.AkiRS-30734Emerald Club Realty, Inc.
KellyAndersonRS-77881Kelly Anderson Maui Realty
DebbieArakakiRB 20674Compass Hawaii, LLC
Walter JBissettRS-51511Coldwell Banker Island Properties
MaxBlairRS-78173Coldwell Banker island Properties
RichardBourlandRB-23446Maui Resort Realty
CourtneyBrownRS 56519Island Sotheby’s International Realty
GregBurnsRS-70354Compass Hawaii, LLC
Nancy JCallahanRB-16250Coldwell Banker Island Properties
RobertCartwrightRB-13462Robert J. Cartwright, Inc. & Keller Williams Realty Maui
Raymond S.F.ChinRB-20642Coldwell Banker Island Properties
GeoffreyCookRS-75108Coldwell Banker Island Properties
TylerCoonsRS-55098Keller Williams Real Estate, LLC
AlexCortezRB-21828Island Sotheby’s International Realty
Robert H.DeinRB-18398Maui Real Estate Advisors LLC
JenniferEdwardsRB-23247Compass Hawaii LLC
Mary AnneFitchRB-15747Coldwell Banker Island properties
James B.FosterRB-17518West Maui Luxury Property, LLC
SaraFoxRS-76518Keller Williams Realty Maui
ClintHansenRB-21616Maui Luxury Real Estate LLC
Kenneth M.HayoRB-15529Maui Real Estate Advisors LLC
ToddHudsonR-21913The 808 Team Inc./Keller Williams Realty Maui
AlexanderIskenderianRB-23602Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties
SusanJacksonRB-20786Susan Jackson Real Estate
BillyJalbertRB-19015The Maui Real Estate Team, Inc.
RietteJenkinsRB-17543Coldwell Banker Island Properties
JoshJermanRB-19728Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
NicoleKovachRS-79977Keller Williams Realty Maui
EricLittlejohnRB-22409Compass Hawaii LLC.
Discovery Makena RealtyLLCDiscovery Makena Realty, LLC
CarlaLorimorRB-21404Polaris Pacific
Alana RucynskiLydia PedroRS-59516/ RB- 21095Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
Bradley S.MacArthurRB-17807Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
LeslieMacKenzie SmithRS 42147Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
RyanMacLaughlinRB-21325Island Sotheby’s International Realty
WillMcKinneyRS-68209Coldwell Banker Island Propertes
GaryMooersRB-18535Coldwell Banker Island Properties
CimiMorganRB-21010Epic Realty LLC
Robert RMyersRS-58532Coldwell Banker Island Properties
EdwardOnofrioRB-21056Molokai Realty, LLC
Dean A.OttoRB-16575Keller Williams Realty Maui
Wendy R.PetersonRS-61995Island Sotheby’s International Realty
RogerPleskiRS-64819Coldwell Banker Island Properties
DavidRichardsonRB-10780Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
FredRomvariRB-22733Romvari Realty Ltd.
DennisRushRB-16109Compass Hawaii, LLC
Roy H. and  Betty SakamotoSakamotoRB-14253     RB-12644Coldwell Banker Island Properties
RhondaSanchezRB 23955Coldwell Banker Island Properties
DanoSaylesRB-16779Coldwell Banker Island Properties
RobSheltonRB-21133Island Sotheby’s International Realty
Peggy LynSpeicherRB-22577Coldwell Banker Island Properties
JeremySticeRB-21286Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
KentoTamakiRS-80011Villa Group LLC
TomTezakRB 21167Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
DaveWagnerRB-15525Wailea Point Realty, Inc.
MarkWaiteRB-23115Beachology
EricWestRB-20968Keller Williams Luxury

