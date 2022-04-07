Schatz met with Judge Jackson in his Capitol Hill office on April 5, 2022. PC: courtesy office of US Sen. Brian Schatz.

US Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi both voted today to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson, who was confirmed by a vote of 53-47, becomes the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson has the legal expertise, record of fairness, and extensive experience – both professional and personal – that will make her an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. Throughout her years of public service, she has demonstrated a dedication to the Constitution, including a strong commitment to equal justice under the law. It’s a record that’s earned her praise and respect from legal experts across the country and my support,” said Sen. Schatz in a press release today.

“As the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson has made history and will help the Court better reflect the diversity of our country. I’m proud to have voted for her confirmation,” he said.

Sen. Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also commented calling today a “historic day.”

“For the first time in our country’s history, an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the Supreme Court—and the Court’s decisions will be better as a result. Judge Jackson is a brilliant legal mind without an ideological axe to grind, and it is no surprise that she has received broad support across the political spectrum and across the country. Throughout the hearings, Judge Jackson displayed the intellect, integrity, and temperament necessary in a Supreme Court Justice,” said Sen. Hirono in a press release, supporting the confirmation.

“Judge Jackson being on the Supreme Court will send such a powerful message of perseverance to everyone in this country, but in particular, to Black women and girls. She will make an exceptional Justice and I was honored to vote confirm her to the Highest Court,” said Sen. Hirono.

Yesterday, Senator Hirono delivered remarks on the Senate floor in support of the nomination of Judge Jackson, highlighting her career and broad support.