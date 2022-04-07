Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:05 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will continue to build into the western islands this morning. This swell energy will peak today with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. The northwest swell will decline rapidly from Friday into Sunday, with near flat conditions expected along north facing shores by early next week. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend.

A small background southerly swell will continue through Friday. A slightly larger longer period south swell will begin to build by Friday afternoon with south swell energy peaking on Saturday. This next south swell will build surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.