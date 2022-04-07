Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell will continue to build into the western islands this morning. This swell energy will peak today with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. The northwest swell will decline rapidly from Friday into Sunday, with near flat conditions expected along north facing shores by early next week. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend.
A small background southerly swell will continue through Friday. A slightly larger longer period south swell will begin to build by Friday afternoon with south swell energy peaking on Saturday. This next south swell will build surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com