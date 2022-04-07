Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2022

April 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 08:05 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell will continue to build into the western islands this morning. This swell energy will peak today with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. The northwest swell will decline rapidly from Friday into Sunday, with near flat conditions expected along north facing shores by early next week. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend. 


A small background southerly swell will continue through Friday. A slightly larger longer period south swell will begin to build by Friday afternoon with south swell energy peaking on Saturday. This next south swell will build surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1South Maui Beach Drum Circle Complaints Lead Three Arrests Drug Bust By Police  2Maui Council Moves To Settle Lawsuit By Visitor Injured On Haleakala Bike Tour  3Ukraine Benefit Concert Planned On Maui Musicians Fill Spots Quickly  4Kihei Roundabout Construction Fuels Traffic Project Concerns  5Report Maui Home Condo Median Sales Prices Set New Highs Last Month  6Class Of 2022 High School Graduation Ceremonies Scheduled