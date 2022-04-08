Real Estate

Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2022

April 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
3-5
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:18 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 01:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will decline today with surf heights rapidly decreasing along north and west facing through through Sunday. Nearly flat surf conditions expected along north and west facing shores by Monday and Tuesday. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind waves along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend. 


A small background south swell will continue today, as a slightly larger and longer period south swell will begin to build into the region later this afternoon. This next south swell energy will peak on Saturday. This next south swell will raise surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Sunday and then decline into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with ESE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
