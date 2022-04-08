Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 3-5 2-4 1-3 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:18 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will decline today with surf heights rapidly decreasing along north and west facing through through Sunday. Nearly flat surf conditions expected along north and west facing shores by Monday and Tuesday. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind waves along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend.

A small background south swell will continue today, as a slightly larger and longer period south swell will begin to build into the region later this afternoon. This next south swell energy will peak on Saturday. This next south swell will raise surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Sunday and then decline into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with ESE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.