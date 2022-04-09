Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-3 2-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:20 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:35 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 11:17 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to lower today, with north shore surf dropping to very small heights this afternoon through Sunday. A small west-northwest swell will provide a small boost Monday and Tuesday, with surf then dropping to very small levels again Wednesday and Thursday. A new small northwest swell will bring another boost to north shore surf Friday through next weekend.

The recent period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then gradually trend downward from mid to late next week.

Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated in the 3 to 5 foot, possibly 4 to 6 foot range tonight through Tuesday. South shore surf will lower to small levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.