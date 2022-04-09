Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-3
|2-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will continue to lower today, with north shore surf dropping to very small heights this afternoon through Sunday. A small west-northwest swell will provide a small boost Monday and Tuesday, with surf then dropping to very small levels again Wednesday and Thursday. A new small northwest swell will bring another boost to north shore surf Friday through next weekend.
The recent period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then gradually trend downward from mid to late next week.
Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated in the 3 to 5 foot, possibly 4 to 6 foot range tonight through Tuesday. South shore surf will lower to small levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com