Real Estate

Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2022

April 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-3
2-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 01:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:20 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:35 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to lower today, with north shore surf dropping to very small heights this afternoon through Sunday. A small west-northwest swell will provide a small boost Monday and Tuesday, with surf then dropping to very small levels again Wednesday and Thursday. A new small northwest swell will bring another boost to north shore surf Friday through next weekend. 


The recent period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then gradually trend downward from mid to late next week. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated in the 3 to 5 foot, possibly 4 to 6 foot range tonight through Tuesday. South shore surf will lower to small levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant  2Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Tours Maui Food Bank  3State Tourism Management Bill Advances Maui Clamoring For Solutions Mckelvey Says  4Kihei Roundabout Construction Fuels Traffic Project Concerns  5Study Sheltered Homelessness Down But Unsheltered Rates Rise In Maui County  6Where Are 21000 Used Tennis Balls On Maui Ending Up