Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 10, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Benjamin Rivera

Jan. 14, 1938 – March 16, 2022

July 22, 1963 – March 15, 2022

Walter Francis Kan Hai III

Walter Francis Kan Hai III, 58, of Haʻikū, passed away on March 15, 2022 at the Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Wally graduated from Maui High School in 1981. After his service in the military, he was the owner-operator of Kan Hai Trucking. He also worked for the Dept. of Public Safety and was an active musician. He dedicated many years to coaching football and mentoring Maui’s young youth. He enjoyed playing music, spending time with his children and wife, and going holoholo with his favorite buddy, Dezo.

Wally is survived by his wife Angela, sons Ka‘eo, Austin and Elijah Mersberg-Soares. He is also survived by his sisters Cinda “Gimi” (Milton) Thibodeaux, Melissa “Lissa” (Candy Adin) Kan Hai, Kristy “Lei” (Flint) Nakamura and his brother John “JB” Kan Hai. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Francis Kan Hai Jr. and Nancy Brown Kan Hai.

A celebration of Walter Kan Hai’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary with family from 8 – 9 a.m., public 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and service from 12 – 1 p.m. Lunch to follow at Giggle Hill.

Aug. 12, 1928 – March 26, 2022

Darrell Matao Oishi

Darrell Matao Oishi, 93, of Kahului, Maui, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022. He was born on Aug. 12, 1928, in Puʻunēnē.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Kahului; mass will begin at 11 a.m. followed by eulogy and final visitation until 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Darrell retired as the Maui County School District Superintendent, supervising the schools on Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. In his retirement he dedicated over 30 years to volunteer work in the community. He was instrumental in producing the Preserving Our Recollections project (oral history of Maui kupuna) at Maui Community College. He also volunteered as head timer at MIL swim meets, served as lector and on the sweet bread fundraising committee, at Christ the King Church, served on the Board of Directors and credit committee at Kahului Federal Credit Union, and did outreach work at Hale Makua.

He was predeceased by his son, Michael Oishi; and siblings, Hiroshi Oishi, Manuel Oishi, Masami Oishi, Hazel Hoke, Janet Brown and Tokie Lancaster. He is survived by his wife, Esther Oishi; children, Francine Oishi of Tacoma, WA, Judge Patrick (Janet) Oishi of Seattle, WA, Joan (Jon) Gushiken of Kahului; and grandchildren, Alison (Evan Hess) Fankhauser, Isabella Oishi, Alexander Oishi and Timothy Oishi.

It was Darrell’s wish that no monetary offerings or flowers be offered.

Gregory Wick

March 21, 1947 – March 31, 2022

Aloha Maui, Greg Wick died at home in Kula with his niece Naomi by his side. No formal services will be held. He wanted his nephew, Paul, to scatter his ashes in Maliko Bay. Any and all charitable contributions to honor him can be gifted to Norman’s mortuary to help pay for his cremation. Mahalo!