Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Very small surf will remain in place along north facing shores today, with a small west-northwest swell providing a minimal boost Monday and Tuesday. Surf will lower to very small levels again Wednesday, with a series of small northwest swells providing another minimal boost to north shore surf Thursday through next weekend.
Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then trend downward slightly from mid week into the weekend.
Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated in the 3 to 6 foot range through Tuesday. South shore surf will decrease to small levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com