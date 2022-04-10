Real Estate

Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2022

April 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-3
2-3
2-3
2-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:35 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:55 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:04 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Very small surf will remain in place along north facing shores today, with a small west-northwest swell providing a minimal boost Monday and Tuesday. Surf will lower to very small levels again Wednesday, with a series of small northwest swells providing another minimal boost to north shore surf Thursday through next weekend. 


Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then trend downward slightly from mid week into the weekend. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated in the 3 to 6 foot range through Tuesday. South shore surf will decrease to small levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




