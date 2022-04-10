PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi and its partners, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Native Hawaiian Education Association, are sponsoring a series of virtual college application events. The events seek to better support Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander high school graduates.

Participants who attend the UH College Application ʻAha on April 13 or May 11 at 6 p.m. will also be eligible to win a $500 scholarship to UH which will be awarded each night.

“As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are excited to welcome students to our amazing UH campuses,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana in a university press release. “Our colleges provide a wide variety of affordable educational and career training opportunities for everyone and we have dedicated counselors who are ready to help support our students in every way to succeed. The time to apply is now.”

Students may join the virtual application events by reserving a spot at collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com.

Class of 2022 graduates can also take advantage of free advising this summer through Hawai‘i P-20’s Next Steps to Your Future program. University administrators say every student who opts into the program will be connected to a professional advisor who will provide customized one-on-one support through virtual advising appointments, mobile texting and access to on-demand resources.

In addition, Class of 2022 seniors who previously took college classes in high school from UH, will also have the opportunity to enroll in a free online six-week summer class (July 5–August 15, 2022) through UH Community Colleges’ Momentum program.

“A college degree is valuable in many ways. Those with college degrees earn more and have greater job opportunities than those without a degree. In addition, college educated people also have lower unemployment and poverty rates than their less-educated peers,” according to the announcement.