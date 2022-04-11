South Maui beach. Photo credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui County Planning Department has launched a Growth Alternatives Workshop for the South Maui Community Plan update. The online-only activity will be open from April 11-29, 2022 at https://southmaui.wearemaui.org/growth-alternatives-workshop/.

The workshop aims to gather input on growth alternatives, the type of development, and the desired density for South Maui in the next 20 years. The information collected will be used to develop the Department Recommended Growth Alternative Map included in the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan.

“It is important that residents share their thoughts with our planners so that the Department Recommended Map accurately reflects the community’s desired future growth pattern,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a County of Maui press release. “While we look forward to hosting more in-person events in the future, online surveys and virtual meetings have become valuable tools for public engagement.”

A virtual Open House will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022. There will be brief presentations about the Community Plan Designations, the four Growth Alternatives, and instructions for the survey, followed by a question-and-answer session. The Zoom link to join the Growth Alternatives Open House is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87350858437.

For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit the project website—southmaui.wearemaui.org.