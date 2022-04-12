Governor David Ige announced the release of $276,557,732 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in February and March of 2022.

More than $6M was allocated and released for specific CIP projects on Maui including:

$250,000 to Hāna Health for construction of the Hāna Health Rehabilitation and Support Center. Total project cost is $5,200,000, and the estimated completion date is December 2023.

$1,293,000 for Guardrail and Shoulder Improvements at Various Locations on State Highways on Maui – to finance land acquisition, design, and construction for guardrail and shoulder improvements at various locations on State highways on Maui. The total project cost is $6,465,000, with completion dates to vary.

$1,483,000 to Maui Community Correctional Center, New Medium Security Housing – to provide additional construction funds for the new medium security housing unit at Maui Community Correctional Center. Total project cost is $16,359,750, with estimated competition in April 2023.

$3,000,000 for Ticket Lobby Improvements at Kahului Airport on Maui – to finance the design of ticket lobby improvements. The estimated date of completion is September 2023.

“These investments in communities around the state provide the best and most direct way to drive our economy and create jobs for our people, and they help to improve the daily experience of our residents and those who visit Hawaiʻi,” said Gov. David Ige.

