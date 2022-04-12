Maui News

AARP Hawaiʻi offering free online technology classes for kupuna

April 12, 2022, 10:15 AM HST
* Updated April 12, 10:16 AM
AARP Hawaiʻi is offering a series of webinars for kupuna and others who want to learn more about online technology.

Would you like to learn more about Google maps, Zoom, social media basics, smart TVs and how to protect your privacy online?

AARP Hawaiʻi is offering free online technology classes on Fridays in April and May, at 10 a.m.

All classes will be on Zoom. You must pre-register to get a Zoom link. The classes are available to anyone but aimed at kupuna. You do not have to be an AARP member.

The first webinar is April 22 with “All Things Zoom.” It will teach how to make the most of Zoom and how to look your best on Zoom. To register, go to www.aarp.cvent.com/tech2022 or go to aarp.org/hi or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on upcoming events.

The webinar topics and schedule:

April 22: All things Zoom
April 29: Streaming & Smart TVs
May 6: Online Health Resources
May 13: Google Maps
May 20: Introduction to Social Media
May 27: Protecting Your Personal Information Online

