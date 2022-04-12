Lahaina Cannery is hosting an Easter egg hunt on April 16 during its family-friendly celebration. Image Courtesy: Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery is hosting a free, family-friendly Hop ʻn Shop Easter celebration on Saturday, April 16, with face painting, balloon art, keiki crafts and coloring, Easter themed games and live music by Kaleo Phillips.

The Easter Bunny will be hoppin’ around for photos and fun with an egg hunt beginning at 10:15 am. The egg hunt will be held in groups of 3 by ages 0-2, 3-5 and 6-10 years old. Families are encouraged to bring their own basket to collect the eggs.

The Easter celebration runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Lahaina Cannery, located at 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, also hosts the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn in front of Starbucks. The public can talk story with local artists, and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more.

The shopping center also is holding an Easter hula performance on Sunday, April 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. near the stage. Hula Lessons are offered every Tuesday on the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Hawaii-inspired crafts are on view every Wednesday and Thursday at the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. All cultural activities are complimentary.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, go to www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.