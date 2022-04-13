Leah Belmonte (right) and Stacy Woodson (left) appointed to key positions at the Maui Farming Company. PC: courtesy.

Maui farming company Mahi Pono has appointed Leah Belmonte as director of human resources and Stacy Woodson as project manager – business operations.

As director of human resources Belmonte will plan, develop and lead the policies, activities and staff of the Human Resource department. She will be tasked with ensuring that Mahi Pono is implementing best-practice human resource policies that align with the organization’s mission and talent strategy.

Most recently, Belmonte served as the Maui-based representative for the Office of the Governor, a role she held since 2015. In that position, she kept the Governor’s Office informed of the concerns and issues in Maui County through open communication with community leaders and participating in community activities and events on behalf of the governor.

Prior to her work with the Governor’s Office, she held a variety of leadership positions within the human resources field in the hospitality industry – at properties such as The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, and others. Belmonte holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Human Relations in Organizations from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“I am honored to be part of the Mahi Pono team that has the opportunity to improve the agricultural landscape in Hawaiʻi, including bringing economic diversification and employment opportunities that will impact many generations to come,” said Belmonte in a company announcement.

Woodson, Mahi Pono’s new project manager – business operations, is responsible for development and oversight of all marketing, sales and educational initiatives within the Business Operations department. This includes day-to-day management of the company’s website, social media presence, branding design, orchard and row crop sales and more. Her role also includes management of sponsorships, nonprofit communications and educational opportunities at the high school and college level.

Previously, Woodson served as a school community relations program assistant at Maui High School, where she worked to expand family and community engagement and facilitate school-community collaboration through multi-media communication, network development and brand promotion. Woodson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Film & Television Production from Chapman University.

“I am excited and grateful to join the Mahi Pono team,” said Woodson, “I’ve always been passionate about supporting meaningful efforts and as a born and raised Maui girl, the work towards keeping Maui green and boosting food security for Hawaiʻi while keeping sustainable farming practices at the forefront of operations is very motivating work. Mahi Pono’s success in carrying out its mission will be a big benefit for all of us, and especially our keiki.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Leah and Stacy to the Mahi Pono ʻohana. They are consummate professionals and dedicated members of the Maui community,” said Shan Tsutsui, chief operating officer of Mahi Pono in the announcement. “The experience they bring to our company will assist us in carrying out our mission of supporting diversified agriculture on Maui.”