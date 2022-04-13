Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:43 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:09 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:27 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands the past several days has generated a medium period east swell along with choppy wind generated, shorter period waves. This fetch will be gradually fading through the second half of the week that will have slightly elevated surf along many eastern exposures lowering the next couple of days. A series of very small northwest swells moving around the islands will keep north shore surf from going completely flat this week. The recent small bump in south swell will continue its slow decline today. The next round of slightly higher south swell is expected to arrive this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Sole Hawaiʻi Based Cruise Ship Returns To Maui Weekly Interisland Trips  2Aaa Hawaiʻi Has Record Setting Gas Prices For Second Week In A Row  3Southwest Airlines Bolsters Schedule In Hawaiʻi And Other Key Leisure Markets  4Haole Penos Reopens Upscale Food Truck Launches Giveback Program For Mauis Hungry  5Kula Post Office Has New Postmaster  6Deer Woes Return For Local Farmers As Maui County Drought Intensifies