Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands the past several days has generated a medium period east swell along with choppy wind generated, shorter period waves. This fetch will be gradually fading through the second half of the week that will have slightly elevated surf along many eastern exposures lowering the next couple of days. A series of very small northwest swells moving around the islands will keep north shore surf from going completely flat this week. The recent small bump in south swell will continue its slow decline today. The next round of slightly higher south swell is expected to arrive this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com