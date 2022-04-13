Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:43 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:09 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands the past several days has generated a medium period east swell along with choppy wind generated, shorter period waves. This fetch will be gradually fading through the second half of the week that will have slightly elevated surf along many eastern exposures lowering the next couple of days. A series of very small northwest swells moving around the islands will keep north shore surf from going completely flat this week. The recent small bump in south swell will continue its slow decline today. The next round of slightly higher south swell is expected to arrive this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.