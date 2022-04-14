The 8th Maui Mompreneur runs on April 30 and May 1 in Kahului.

The 8th Maui Mompreneur spring event will bring together 60 local vendors to showcase their handmade art, crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more on April 30 and May 1 at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului.

For the first time, the event will feature evening shopping from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

“With the mandates being lifted, we wanted to change Saturday to evening hours so that it doesn’t conflict with sporting and youth events that sometimes occur on Saturday mornings,” co-founder Jovina Ka’eo said.

Organizers planned the dates to come before a range of occasions — graduations, Mother’s Day, Boy’s Day and Teacher Appreciation Day.

“From the loyal brands who held on over the last two years to the new businesses that popped up during the pandemic, we’re proud to support them all, with around 30 vendors each day,” co-founder Luana HueSing-Ammasi said.

The first “kidpreneur” is debuting at the Mompreneur event on Saturday. Five-year-old Hadassah loves to bake, a skill she learned well in her homeschool practices. She will be selling her homemade bread rolls with a bowl of chili to help reach her financial goals and afford a dream vacation to Disneyland.

The Maui Beach Hotel is located at 170 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

“We’re committed to the Mompreneur because it’s the handmade crafters, artisans, and creators that sometimes get overlooked,” HueSing-Ammasi said. “We want them to know that we see them. We see their side hustles on social media. We see how they work a regular 9 to 5, come home, take care of their family, then work on their business till late in the night. We support them and want to give them a platform to showcase their talents and creations.”

Learn more and get updates at the Maui Mompreneur Spring Event Facebook page.