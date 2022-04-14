Maui Business

60 Mom Entrepreneurs showcase crafts and goods at Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului

April 14, 2022, 8:51 AM HST
* Updated April 14, 8:53 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The 8th Maui Mompreneur runs on April 30 and May 1 in Kahului.

The 8th Maui Mompreneur spring event will bring together 60 local vendors to showcase their handmade art, crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more on April 30 and May 1 at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului. 

For the first time, the event will feature evening shopping from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

“With the mandates being lifted, we wanted to change Saturday to evening hours so that it doesn’t conflict with sporting and youth events that sometimes occur on Saturday mornings,” co-founder Jovina Ka’eo said.

Organizers planned the dates to come before a range of occasions — graduations,  Mother’s Day, Boy’s Day and Teacher Appreciation Day. 

“From the loyal brands who held on over the last two years to the new businesses that popped up during the pandemic, we’re proud to support them all, with around 30 vendors each day,” co-founder Luana HueSing-Ammasi said. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The first “kidpreneur” is debuting at the Mompreneur event on Saturday.  Five-year-old Hadassah loves to bake, a skill she learned well in her homeschool  practices. She will be selling her homemade bread rolls with a bowl of chili to help reach her financial goals and afford a dream vacation to Disneyland.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Beach Hotel is located at 170 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

“We’re committed to the Mompreneur because it’s the handmade crafters, artisans,  and creators that sometimes get overlooked,” HueSing-Ammasi said. “We want them to know that we see them. We see their side hustles on social media. We see how they work a regular 9 to 5, come home, take care of their family, then work on their business till late in the night. We support them and want to give them a  platform to showcase their talents and creations.” 

Learn more and get updates at the Maui Mompreneur Spring Event Facebook page.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Deer Woes Return For Local Farmers As Maui County Drought Intensifies 2Lahaina Cannery Welcomes Dennys Diner With Grand Opening 3Hooked Juvenile Monk Seal Found On Maui Recovering After Rescue 4Two Visitors Airlifted During Mountain Rescue At Makamakaʻole Gulch Maui 5Lahaina Home Fire Results In 400000 Damage 6New Report Hawaiʻiʻs High Home Prices Tied To Stiff Regulations Maui 2nd Strictest In State