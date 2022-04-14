File photo courtesy 2012 Haʻikū Ho‘olaule‘a and Flower Festival

Mayor Michael Victorino announced the award of three County of Maui grants, for fiscal year 2022, totaling $90,000 to three nonprofits to support community events for the people of Maui County.

“It’s a joy to support these community events because our community loves to gather and reconnect at them,” Mayor Victorino said in a County press release today. “Concerts, sporting events and festivals are always best in-person and shared with others. I’m pretty sure everyone has had enough ‘virtual events’ to last a lifetime.”

The grants include the following:

Valley Isle Roadrunners Inc. was a $30,000 grant for the 50 th annual Maui Marathon, the longest held running event in Hawaii. The event is expected to draw 4,000 runners from Hawaii, the continental United States and other countries. Maui's local economy is expected to benefit from accommodating marathon participants, family and friends.

Haʻikū Community Association has received a $25,000 grant for its Haʻikū Hoʻolauleʻa and Flower Festival. The popular event is a much-anticipated venue for local vendors to display and sell their products.