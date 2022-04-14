Maui News
$90,000 in grants awarded to three Maui County nonprofits to support community events
Mayor Michael Victorino announced the award of three County of Maui grants, for fiscal year 2022, totaling $90,000 to three nonprofits to support community events for the people of Maui County.
“It’s a joy to support these community events because our community loves to gather and reconnect at them,” Mayor Victorino said in a County press release today. “Concerts, sporting events and festivals are always best in-person and shared with others. I’m pretty sure everyone has had enough ‘virtual events’ to last a lifetime.”
The grants include the following:
- 721 LLC has received a $35,000 grant for its “Make Music Hawaii Maui Concert Series.” The series will include three outdoor concerts. These will be one each on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. The concerts will feature talent from each island, especially up-and-coming artists. Beneficiaries of the grant funding will include musicians, sound technicians and other concert support personnel.
- Valley Isle Roadrunners Inc. was a $30,000 grant for the 50th annual Maui Marathon, the longest held running event in Hawaii. The event is expected to draw 4,000 runners from Hawaii, the continental United States and other countries. Maui’s local economy is expected to benefit from accommodating marathon participants, family and friends.
- Haʻikū Community Association has received a $25,000 grant for its Haʻikū Hoʻolauleʻa and Flower Festival. The popular event is a much-anticipated venue for local vendors to display and sell their products.
