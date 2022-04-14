Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Choppy surf along east facing shores will lower slightly this weekend as the upstream trade wind fetch weakens. A new long-period south swell arriving late Friday may cause surf to peak near the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into this weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to cause a slight bump in surf along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night into Monday. Forerunners from a moderate, long-period west-northwest swell produced by northwest Pacific Typhoon Malakas may arrive Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com