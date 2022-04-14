Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:27 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:24 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:32 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Choppy surf along east facing shores will lower slightly this weekend as the upstream trade wind fetch weakens. A new long-period south swell arriving late Friday may cause surf to peak near the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into this weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to cause a slight bump in surf along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night into Monday. Forerunners from a moderate, long-period west-northwest swell produced by northwest Pacific Typhoon Malakas may arrive Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Deer Woes Return For Local Farmers As Maui County Drought Intensifies  2Hooked Juvenile Monk Seal Found On Maui Recovering After Rescue  3Kula Post Office Has New Postmaster  4Lahaina Home Fire Results In 400000 Damage  5Two Visitors Airlifted During Mountain Rescue At Makamakaʻole Gulch Maui  6Lahaina Cannery Welcomes Dennys Diner With Grand Opening