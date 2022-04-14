Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:27 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:24 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:32 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Choppy surf along east facing shores will lower slightly this weekend as the upstream trade wind fetch weakens. A new long-period south swell arriving late Friday may cause surf to peak near the summertime average along south facing shores this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will keep small surf along north and west facing shores into this weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to cause a slight bump in surf along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night into Monday. Forerunners from a moderate, long-period west-northwest swell produced by northwest Pacific Typhoon Malakas may arrive Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.