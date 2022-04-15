Maui Marathon. File photo Credit: County of Maui/ Ryan Piros (9.20.15)

The 50th annual live Maui Marathon will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 and drivers should expect traffic delays, road closures and re-routing throughout the morning of the event and until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Marathon starts in Kahului at 5 a.m. and the Half-Marathon, 10K and 5k races will begin starting at 5:30 a.m. in front of the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

Several off-duty Maui police officers will be posted throughout the course directing traffic for the safety of all runners. Please drive safe and be aware of runners on the road.

The race cirectors of the Maui Marathon thanked the community in advance for their patience “so that the runners may enjoy a safe and pleasurable event.”

Below is a list of road and lane closures and times:

Cane Haul Rd. crossing Veterans Highway – traffic will be stopped 5 to 5:10 a.m.

Kūihelani Highway/Dairy Road/Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection will be regulated by off-duty police officers from 4:30 to 6 a.m.

Kūihelani Highway, outer Kahului bound lane, from Puʻunēnē Ave. to Honoapiʻilani Highway will be closed allowing for a large safe travel area for runners while leaving the inner lane open for vehicular traffic.

Honoapiʻilani Highway, Wailuku bound lanes within the “pali” tunnel, will be closed from 5:30 to 11 a.m. to give runners safe travel through the tunnel. Two off-duty police officers, one on each side, will be posted at the tunnel and alternate traffic flow through the tunnel.

Entire length of Front Street, Wailuku (south) bound lane only, will be closed from 4:15 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

The entire mauka lane of Kāʻanapali Parkway will be closed for the duration of the event and will result in contraflow of traffic to resorts and Whalers Village.

Set-up of finish line will start Saturday and traffic on the Kāʻanapali Parkway mauka lane specifically from the Westin Maui Resort & Spa and Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will be closed. Contraflow of traffic will be established to resorts and Whalers Village.

Kekaʻa Drive will be closed from the Kualapa Loop to the Kāʻanapali Parkway from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic from the Royal Lahaina Resort and residents will enter and exit from the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Entry to Kāʻanapali Parkway will only be accessible from the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

More information about the 2022 Maui Marathon can be found at www.mauimarathon.com.