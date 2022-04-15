Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate to locally strong trade winds will keep east shore surf close to seasonal levels through Saturday. Surf will then lower below normal Sunday through the middle of next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain.
South shore surf will remain small through Friday, then trend up to slightly above normal levels Saturday through Monday as a new moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to small levels Tuesday through Thursday.
A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through the weekend, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with Typhoon Malakas, will arrive Monday night, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com