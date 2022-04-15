Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:07 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:56 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate to locally strong trade winds will keep east shore surf close to seasonal levels through Saturday. Surf will then lower below normal Sunday through the middle of next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain.

South shore surf will remain small through Friday, then trend up to slightly above normal levels Saturday through Monday as a new moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to small levels Tuesday through Thursday.

A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through the weekend, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with Typhoon Malakas, will arrive Monday night, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.