Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:07 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:56 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:11 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate to locally strong trade winds will keep east shore surf close to seasonal levels through Saturday. Surf will then lower below normal Sunday through the middle of next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain. 


South shore surf will remain small through Friday, then trend up to slightly above normal levels Saturday through Monday as a new moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to small levels Tuesday through Thursday. 


A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through the weekend, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with Typhoon Malakas, will arrive Monday night, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




