Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:51 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:21 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East shore surf will remain close to seasonal levels today, before lowering to below normal levels Sunday through late next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain.

South shore surf will remain at slightly above normal levels today through Monday as a moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to seasonal levels Tuesday through the end of the upcoming work week.

A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through Monday, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with former tropical cyclone Malakas will arrive Monday night and Tuesday, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.