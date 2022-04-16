Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
East shore surf will remain close to seasonal levels today, before lowering to below normal levels Sunday through late next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain.
South shore surf will remain at slightly above normal levels today through Monday as a moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to seasonal levels Tuesday through the end of the upcoming work week.
A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through Monday, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with former tropical cyclone Malakas will arrive Monday night and Tuesday, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com