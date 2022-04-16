Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2022

April 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:11 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:51 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East shore surf will remain close to seasonal levels today, before lowering to below normal levels Sunday through late next week as the trade winds diminish upstream of the island chain. 


South shore surf will remain at slightly above normal levels today through Monday as a moderate size south swell moves through. Surf will then lower back to seasonal levels Tuesday through the end of the upcoming work week. 


A series of small northwest swells will move through the area today through Monday, maintaining small surf along north facing shores. A larger, long period northwest swell associated with former tropical cyclone Malakas will arrive Monday night and Tuesday, giving a noticeable boost to surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday through late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




