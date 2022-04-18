Maui News

Ti-leaf lei are needed to honor veterans for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Kaunoa Senior Services is asking for the public’s help in gathering, cleaning and prepping ti leaves and bringing them to a Kaunoa location in Spreckelsville or Lahaina. Finished, 16-inch ti-leaf lei (frozen OK) are also being accepted.

The Spreckelsville location is at 401 Alakapa Place, and the West Maui location is at 788 Pauoa St., Lahaina.

Seniors 55 and above can learn or get a refresher on how to make ti-leaf lei at both Kaunoa locations. For more details and to register, call 808-270-7308 and press option 3 for Spreckelsville, or call 808-270-4310 for West Maui.

A drive-through drop-off for finished, 16-inch fresh flower and ti-leaf lei will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27, at both locations.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.

