Maui Now file image by Wendy Osher

Maui police used Narcan on an unresponsive individual exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose.

Officers administered one dose of Narcan (naloxone) Nasal Spray, and fire personnel administered one dose, successfully reviving him.

The incident was reported at around 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022, when police were dispatched to respond to a report of a male who was unconscious within a parking lot at 297 Piʻikea Avenue in Kīhei.

Once medic personnel arrived, the patient was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.

Police say this incident was the first instance this year in which Maui police officers have used Narcan. The Maui Police Department’s first documented use of the kit in the field was in June 2018.

In 2017, when the Statewide Action Plan on Opioid response was unveiled, the CDC estimated that nationwide, 140 Americans die each day from drug overdoses, with 91 caused by opioids. At the time, Hawaiʻi ranked 43rd in the nation in drug overdose deaths.