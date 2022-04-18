Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:34 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:06 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small northwest to north swells will continue to generate small surf along most north and west facing shorelines through Tuesday. A larger, longer period northwest swell associated with former Typhoon Malakas will build from Tuesday into Wednesday. This new swell will boost surf along north and west facing shores to head- high or slightly higher lasting into Friday. Another long period northwest swell arrives late Friday into Saturday to near High Surf Advisory levels. Expect elevated surf heights along north and west facing shores to last through the weekend.

South shore surf heights will remain elevated today and then trend lower tonight and Tuesday as the current long period south swell energy begins to decline. The next larger long period south swell will arrive late Friday into Saturday, elevating surf heights along south facing shores just in time for the weekend. East shore surf will remain small and choppy over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.