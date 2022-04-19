Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
6-9
6-9 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:38 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:41 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:12 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small today, then trend up tonight through midweek as a new long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak through the day Wednesday, then slowly lower shift around to a more northerly direction during the second half of the week. Another long-period north- northwest swell will give north shore surf a boost to similar levels over the weekend, before declining early next week. 


Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower today, then remain small through Friday. A new south swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with south shore surf building above the summertime average over the weekend and into early next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal levels, due to the lack of a sizable trade wind fetch upstream of the island chain. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Federal Judge Throws Out Cdc Transportation Mask Mandate  2Maui Obituaries Week Ending April 17 2022  3Resort Expands Cultural Programming For A Behind The Scenes Look Into The World Of Hula  4Maui First Responders Use Narcan To Revive Patient Suspected Of Opioid Overdose  5April 7 13 2022 Covid 19 Update 8 Deaths 1327 New Infections In Hawaiʻi￼  6Maui Churches Mark First Easter Without Covid 19 Restrictions