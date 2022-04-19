Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 6-9 6-9 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:38 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:41 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small today, then trend up tonight through midweek as a new long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Surf associated with this swell will peak through the day Wednesday, then slowly lower shift around to a more northerly direction during the second half of the week. Another long-period north- northwest swell will give north shore surf a boost to similar levels over the weekend, before declining early next week.

Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower today, then remain small through Friday. A new south swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with south shore surf building above the summertime average over the weekend and into early next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal levels, due to the lack of a sizable trade wind fetch upstream of the island chain.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.