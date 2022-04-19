Crime Statistics

Molokaʻi man suffers gunshot wound to his foot during miscellaneous accident

April 19, 2022, 4:25 PM HST
PC: Maui Police Department

A Hoʻolehua man suffered a single gunshot wound to his foot during a miscellaneous accident on Tuesday morning, according to Maui police.

Molokaʻi patrol officers responded to the incident at a residence in Hoʻolehua, at around 4:11 a.m. on April 19, 2022.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Molokaʻi General Hospital for further treatment.

Police say officers recovered the firearm and one magazine containing nine .22 caliber ammunition unspent cartridges, five .22 caliber ammunition unspent cartridges, .89 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.02 grams of marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

