The birth of a monk seal was documented in video on a beach along the North Shore of Oʻahu. Veteran mother RN58 gave birth to PO5, the fifth pup born on O‘ahu this year.

The event was captured on April 14, by Lesley Macpherson of the DLNR Division of State Parks. According to Macpherson, this was the sixth monk seal birth that she has witnessed.

Macpherson said she observed the mom on Saturday, April 9, and it looked ready to give birth. She continued to watch RN58 every day, including last Thursday, when she saw it go out for a dawn swim and then haul out on a North Shore beach, according to a DLNR press release.

That afternoon she said the seal had started contractions and she, along with two volunteers, witnessed the breach birth of PO 5 at 2:30 p.m. “As soon as its sac burst, the little one starting wiggling around. Mom checked on it by vocalizing. He was able to move fast,” Macpherson recounted. Until the encounter with the rock.

Monk seal birth documented on video. Birth of seal PO5, photography by Lesley Macpherson (April 14, 2022). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Some of the most endearing of her video clips show the pup stuck on one side of a small beach rock. “It was 20-minutes old when it made it to the rock. Mom was on the other side vocalizing. The pup took three-long minutes to scale it,” Macpherson said in the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

By Friday, PO5 was nursing regularly and had its first water experience. “Mom moves down to the water line to cool off and her day-old offspring follows and does circles around her.” Macpherson said the first couple of times it was surprised by waves washing on shore.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On day five, of Macpherson’s vigil, she saw mom and pup in the morning. “PO5 had a long nursing session and was out cold,” she said.

NOAA Fisheries reported today, that PO5 was one of two Hawaiian monk seal pups born on O‘ahu last week. New mom RH92 gave birth to her first-born pup, PO4, on or around April 14. Earlier this year three pups, born on O‘ahu, died of undetermined causes.

“It’s really important, especially during rearing and weaning, that people respect the boundaries set up to protect these seal pairs and to keep their dogs on leashes at all times,” said Ryan Jenkinson, Protected Species Program Lead for the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources. The first-time mom, RH92, survived an off-leash dog attack, right after she had weaned.

Monk seal birth documented on video. Birth of seal PO5, photography by Lesley Macpherson (April 14, 2022). VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DLNR, NOAA Fisheries, and Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response will continue to actively monitor the moms and their pups for the next five to six weeks.

“So many people are passionate about protecting monk seals and it was exciting to witness the birth of PO5 and to be able share it with others. My hope is that when people see these images, they’ll too become passionate about protecting all our creatures,” Macpherson said.