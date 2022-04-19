PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police arrested a 47-year-old Hoʻolehua man on Molokaʻi following a traffic stop on Saturday that resulted in the initiation of a narcotic investigation.

Molokaʻi patrol officers stopped a vehicle traveling on Lihi Pali Avenue at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2022.

As the driver exited the 1994 Toyota pickup truck, officers were informed of a loaded rifle contained within the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was towed and secured pending a search warrant.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Molokaʻi Patrol Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle. As a result, police say officers recovered a loaded Marlin 25MN .22rifle, a loaded Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm handgun, a loaded Remington 700 7mm rifle, multiple caliber ammunition, firearm accessories, 1.12 grams of Marijuana concentrate, 2.10 grams of Marijuana, crystal methamphetamine residue, and assorted paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics.

The 47-year-old Hoʻolehua man was located at his residence and arrested on suspicion of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug (possession crystal nethamphetamine), and third degree promotion of a harmful drug. He was later released pending investigation.