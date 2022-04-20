Maui Business

Maui wealth manager named to Forbes best-in-state list for fourth consecutive year

April 20, 2022, 12:04 PM HST
Photo Courtesy: The Rand Group

Maui-based Joel Rand, CIMA®, managing director and partner of The Rand Group, was named to the Forbes 2022 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for the fourth consecutive year.

This year the listing includes more than 4,000 wealth managers from around the country, including 33 from Hawaiʻi. Rand is the only Maui-based wealth manager to make the list.

The Rand Group, a concierge-style fiduciary wealth management firm that caters to individuals and families, small business owners and corporate executives. Rand has provided wealth advisory services to clients in Hawaiʻi and across the country for more than three decades.

“We strive to help clients prepare for the future, enjoy their prosperity, and enhance their financial lives,” Rand said.

He also has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Kahului for more than 25 years; and he serves as the chair of the Youth Services Team, responsible for providing annual college scholarships for exceptional Maui youth.

