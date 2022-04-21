Costco gas line. File photo by Wendy Osher

Hawaiʻi gas prices have not moved much over the week and continue to be at or near their highest levels ever, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.24, which is the same as last week and just a fraction of a penny below the all-time record price set April 9. The average national price is $4.12, up five cents from a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $5.35, which is two cents higher than last week, 15 cents higher than last month, and $1.58 higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $5.15, which is unchanged for three weeks in a row, 15 cents higher a month ago, $1.49 higher than the price on this date last year, and technically a new record for the state by a fraction of a penny.

The Hilo average gas price is $5.29, down one cent from last Thursday’s price, 17 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.40 higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.46, which is the same as last week, 20 cents higher than last month, and $1.52 higher than a year ago.

The prices listed are a snapshot and are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at specific participating stations. They are not reflective of all stations in those cities or towns.