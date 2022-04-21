Hawaiian Electric’s shared solar program is seeking project proposals for Maui, O’ahu and the Big Island. Illustration courtesy: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric is seeking additional project proposals to provide customers on Maui, Oʻahu and the Big Island with the opportunity to participate in a shared solar program, also called community-based renewable energy or CBRE.

Shared solar aims to lower participants’ energy bills, while reducing the use of imported fossil fuels and cutting carbon emissions. The program enables customers — including renters, apartment residents, small business owners and organizations unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar — to benefit from solar electricity generated on their island.

As approved by the Public Utilities Commission, the CBRE Tranche 1 request for proposals for Maui, O‘ahu and the Big Island is open until Aug. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. HST.

Developers, companies, organizations or groups authorized to do business in Hawai‘i can submit proposals to develop shared solar projects. The organization’s proposal(s) will undergo an evaluation process.

Organizations whose proposals are selected are considered a “subscriber organization.” Details are at hawaiianelectric.com/Tranche1CBRERFP. Information on applying to become a subscriber organization is available at hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.

When a subscriber organization is approved, customers on the island where the project will be located may become “subscribers” to that facility by applying directly to the subscriber organization. Once the project is built and online, subscribers may receive credits on their monthly electricity bill based on the output of the project and their level of participation.

Development of the Tranche 1 shared solar RFP involved feedback from communities and stakeholders on Maui, O‘ahu and the Big Island. This included community meetings that resulted in Hawaiian Electric adding new criteria that gives higher scoring to projects proposed on land zoned commercial or industrial, prioritizing residential subscribers on a proximity basis to the shared solar project, and updating criteria to encourage subscriber organizations to use local labor and pay prevailing wages.

Proposals must also include additional post-selection activities for any cultural resource impacts and requirements for continued community outreach and engagement.

The Tranche 1 shared solar request for proposals is separate from the low- and moderate income shared solar RFP for Maui, O’ahu and the Big Island that opened March 17 and will close May 17. See hawaiianelectric.com/LMICBRERFP for more details.