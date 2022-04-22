Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 5-7 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:14 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Two north-northwest swells will affect the area over the next several days. One is currently moving through and will slowly lower into Saturday. The next, somewhat larger, swell will begin arriving Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday.

South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average into Saturday. However, forerunners of a new south-southwest swell will also arrive Saturday. This swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday. It will gradually decrease beginning Monday.

The breezy trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near the seasonal average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.