Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
5-7
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:14 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Two north-northwest swells will affect the area over the next several days. One is currently moving through and will slowly lower into Saturday. The next, somewhat larger, swell will begin arriving Saturday, and north shore surf may approach the advisory level during its peak Sunday. This swell will gradually decline Monday and fade by Tuesday. 


South shore surf will remain near to below seasonal average into Saturday. However, forerunners of a new south-southwest swell will also arrive Saturday. This swell will likely peak above seasonal average Sunday. It will gradually decrease beginning Monday. 


The breezy trade winds discussed above will generate rough trade wind swell and keep east shore surf near the seasonal average. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1While Wastewater Soils Ocean Maʻalaea Injection Wells Fuel Debate Over Whos Responsible  2Cleanup Underway To Remove 175 Abandoned Vehicles From Remote Kanaio Area Of Maui  3Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Enticement Charge  4Roof Blows Off Of Kihei Home Nine People Displaced  5Maui Parents Students Rally Against Doe Mask Rules Seek Option To Choose  6After Outcry Mauis Baldwin High Reverses Ban On Lei Giving At Graduation