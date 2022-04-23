Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|10-15
|10-15
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period northwest swell will spread across the area through this evening, and will likely cause surf to peak near the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north facing shores later tonight or Sunday morning. This swell will gradually lower from late Sunday through early next week. A moderate, long-period south swell arriving today is expected to cause surf to gradually increase slightly above the seasonal average along most south facing shores this weekend. This south swell will gradually lower early next week. The locally strong trade winds in the vicinity of, and upstream of the islands will maintain moderate, choppy surf along most east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com