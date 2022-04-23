Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 23, 2022

April 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:29 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:21 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:44 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest swell will spread across the area through this evening, and will likely cause surf to peak near the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north facing shores later tonight or Sunday morning. This swell will gradually lower from late Sunday through early next week. A moderate, long-period south swell arriving today is expected to cause surf to gradually increase slightly above the seasonal average along most south facing shores this weekend. This south swell will gradually lower early next week. The locally strong trade winds in the vicinity of, and upstream of the islands will maintain moderate, choppy surf along most east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




